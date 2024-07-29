GSE Solutions to Attend ANS UWC Conference 2024

GSE Solutions shows continual commitment to backing the American Nuclear Society by being a Gold Sponsor, with the presence of their new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming American Nuclear Society (ANS) Utility Working Conference (UWC) from August 4-7, 2024, in Marco Island, Florida. This marks the fourth consecutive year GSE Solutions has participated as a Gold Sponsor, underlining our commitment to supporting ANS UWC and its mission to advance the nuclear industry's utility sector.

We are excited that GSE's recently appointed President and CEO, Ravi Khanna, and our new COO, Damian DeLongchamp, will attend the upcoming event alongside nuclear industry leaders. This gathering will provide a platform for discussions on how we can collectively advance sustainable energy. Ravi Khanna is scheduled to participate in an expert panel "Perspectives on Workforce Actions from Industry Leaders" on Monday, August 5 at 1:30 EDT, where he will share his perspectives and strategic outlook on the future of nuclear power.

Throughout the conference, our team will be available for meetings to discuss how GSE's solutions can support the nuclear industry's evolving needs. We look forward to engaging with customers and partners to explore collaborative opportunities and share GSE's latest engineering platform offerings and advancements.

To schedule a meeting during ANS UWC, please email [email protected].

