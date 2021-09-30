GSE Solutions to Present at Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP) a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced it will participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference from October 5-7, 2021. GSE's CEO, Kyle Loudermilk and CFO, Emmett Pepe will deliver the company's new investor presentation and engage in a fireside chat session on Wednesday, October 6 at 1:15pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available through the Company's website at www.gses.com/events/ or http://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2700/42903. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Mr. Loudermilk and Mr. Pepe will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register by clicking here.

"I am pleased to participate again in the Lytham Partners Investor Conference Series, where I get to update existing investors and share the story with newer ones, "said Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of GSE Solutions. "We have a profound story to share, and I am looking forward to discussing our vision, growth prospects and what I believe is a solid roadmap to success coming out of Covid."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are visionaries, and the solutions we create now will be at the forefront of the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages five decades of proven industry experience to provide unique and essential engineering and workforce solutions, services and products focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, simulation, training, and staffing for customers worldwide. As one of the largest independent companies serving the clean energy sector of nuclear power and adjacent industries, our solutions support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry. www.gses.com

