GSE Solutions to Upgrade Qatalum CCGT Simulator

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE")( Nasdaq: GVP), leader in advanced engineering services and workforce solutions that support the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, announced today that it has been selected to upgrade the Power Plant simulator at Qatar Aluminium Limited ("Qatalum"), located in Mesaieed, Qatar.

GSE provided the original simulator for the Qatalum Power Plant in 2012, a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT)model which reflected the technology initially deployed at the Plant to produce electricity for Qatalum's aluminum smelter. GSE will upgrade the simulator to reflect the new GE Gas turbine control system installed at Qatalum to support the OpFlex™ and Advanced Gas Path (AGP) upgrades. The simulator upgrade will allow for expanded training opportunities, including workforce improvements and system modeling for the Power Plant. Qatalum's new turbine control systems have new capabilities and a new human-machine interface which require operators to update their proficiency.

"GSE's high-fidelity simulators provide realistic, immersive simulation. It's the safest and most effective way of training plant personnel," said Kyle Loudermilk, President, and CEO, GSE Solutions. "GSE's specialization in gas-fired power plants put us in a terrific spot to win this business opportunity. Our unique technology and services will help Qatalum achieve their goal of safe, reliable, and optimal operations into the future."

GSE will also provide Qatalum remote testing access via a VPN. The existing simulator hardware will remain at Qatalum until it is replaced with the new hardware and software for the simulator which includes an upgrade of GSE JADE™ simulation tools, Virtual Mark Vie™ and CIMPLICITY™ software, licenses, control logic, and graphics.

GSE simulators are used in power generation plants around the world to create training scenarios around real events and unique operating conditions. GSE's customized plant simulations, focusing on nuclear power and gas-fired power generation, allows operators to gain the experience, skills and training required to effectively manage any situation. They can also be updated and upgraded throughout the lifecycle of the plant, as this project at Qatalum demostrates.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry, with specialization for the nuclear power industry, as well as gas-fired and LNG applications. GSE Solutions leverages top talent and technology to provide advanced engineering services and flexible workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy. Our specialized solution teams include design and analysis, systems and simulation, programs and performance, technical staffing, and training help the power industry reduce risk, extend plant operational lifetime, and optimize performance. GSE is a proven, with over five decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com

