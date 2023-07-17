GSE Solutions Wins $1.5M Contract to Provide Engineering Services and Staffing Support to US Uranium Enrichment Provider

COLUMBIA, Md., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the nuclear power industry, today announced a combined-capabilities contract valued at approximately $1.5M for engineering and staffing support for a commercial uranium enrichment facility in North America.

GSE's new customer is focused on providing safe, cost-effective, and reliable uranium enrichment within a high environmental, social responsibility, and corporate governance standards framework.

This contract was initiated through the Utilities Service Alliance (USA) Speciality Engineering Program agreement and will combine GSE's Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisional expertise to support our client in the following areas:

Delivery of engineering design services and modification packages in support of nuclear enrichment systems and equipment.

GSE will develop engineering designs under the GSE Quality Assurance program.

Fill two essential field personnel positions, including an Electrical Engineer and Senior Mechanical Engineer, to verify equipment using specific processes where needed.

"We are pleased to add this uranium enrichment provider to our elite partner-customer roster," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of GSE Solutions. "GSE was able to leverage our status as a Specialty Engineer of Choice provider for USA, and this opportunity demonstrates how we can successfully expand our services into natural adjacencies within the nuclear sector. We are excited to see this relationship be successful and grow as we move forward."

Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

