GSE Wins Contract to Support a Carbon Free Nuclear-powered Energy Data Center Campus

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP) a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, announces a new contract with Talen Energy to support development of its subsidiary, Cumulus Data's ("Cumulus"), flagship Susquehanna Hyperscale Data Center Campus [SHC]. GSE DP Engineering (a GSE Solutions Company), a longtime Talen Energy Engineer of Choice [EOC] service provider, is part of a multi-faceted, multi-company team supporting the project initiative.

Talen Energy is developing a cryptocurrency mining facility and data center on the campus, which is adjacent to Susquehanna Steam Electric Station [SSES] in Salem Township, Luzerne County, PA and will be powered by the nuclear power plant. Cumulus is rapidly developing the SHC on undeveloped land next to SSES and will leverage the carbon free power generated by SSES. Needing a quick solution, Cumulus tapped GSE DP Engineering, already serving the station as an EOC provider, to prepare design modifications to address the connection of new transmission lines into existing 230 kV and 500 kV lines currently serving the main switchyards at the facility. The substation powering the initial two facilities, a carbon free crypto currency mining facility and a hyperscale data center, has the potential to grow to 300MW.

GSE's scope of work includes consideration of impacts of the new transmission lines on existing plant operations as well as the design of new, integrated protective relaying to interface with SSES protective relaying, transmission system protective relaying, and relaying in the new SHC substations.

"We are pleased to continue our support of Talen Energy and Cumulus as their operations expand into the carbon free powered data center space," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of GSE Solutions. "As the adoption of technology advances, and consumes ever more energy, there is increasing demand for zero carbon energy for data centers that support applications like cloud computing, data storage and cryptocurrency processing. Nuclear energy provides highly reliable, 24/7 carbon free power and is a natural fit for these essential data centers. GSE is proud to help with the design of infrastructure to bring nuclear as the carbon free energy source to the new SHC. It's exciting to be part of such an innovative endeavor, and we look forward to further opportunities to advance carbon free power applications such as this."

The project is expected to come online in Q2 2022.

We are visionaries, and the solutions we create now will be at the forefront of the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages five decades of proven industry experience to provide unique and essential engineering and workforce solutions, services and products focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, simulation, training, and staffing for customers worldwide. As one of the largest independent companies serving the clean energy sector of nuclear power and adjacent industries, our solutions support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry. For more information, visit: www.gses.com

