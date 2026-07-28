GSE WORLDWIDE LAUNCHES GSE ADVISORY, NAMES INDUSTRY VETERAN MICHAEL BROWN EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

New advisory practice builds upon GSE's existing brand services to help organizations maximize their investment in sports

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Worldwide (GSE), a leader in sports and entertainment marketing, event production and talent management, today announced the launch of GSE Advisory, a new advisory practice that expands the company's existing brand-facing capabilities by providing senior-level strategic guidance to brands, rights holders, investors and sports organizations navigating growth through sports. The company also announced the appointment of industry veteran Michael Brown as Executive Vice President, GSE Advisory, effective July 27.

Building upon GSE's existing brand services, the launch of GSE Advisory marks the next phase in GSE's continued evolution, adding a dedicated advisory practice to the company's existing capabilities across talent representation, experiential marketing, hospitality, and live events. By combining strategic guidance with direct access to the people, platforms, and experiences that shape today's sports landscape, GSE Advisory will help brands answer critical questions around where to invest, which partnerships create the greatest value, and how to maximize their investments in sports.

GSE Advisory will help brands answer questions around where to invest and how to maximize their investments in sports. Post this

To lead the new division, GSE has appointed Brown, a respected sports marketing executive with more than 30 years of experience advising many of the world's leading brands on sponsorship strategy, partnership development, talent marketing and global sports initiatives. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Sports at United Entertainment Group (UEG), where he led the agency's sports practice. During his tenure, UEG was recognized as Ad Age's 2025 Entertainment & Sports Agency of the Year. Brown previously held senior leadership roles at IMG, Octagon, Lagardère Sports, the PGA TOUR, Subway and The Coca-Cola Company, and was recognized by Sports Business Journal as one of its prestigious Forty Under 40 executives.

"Over the past two years, we've intentionally invested in expanding our brand-facing capabilities across talent, experiential, events and partnerships. GSE Advisory is a natural extension of that growth, strengthening our ability to provide senior-level strategic guidance while continuing to deliver best-in-class execution for brands," said Mike Principe, CEO of GSE Worldwide. "It creates another meaningful touchpoint for us to engage with brands, allowing us to seamlessly connect strategy with the talent, experiences and activations that have become the foundation of GSE Worldwide. Michael is the ideal leader to build this practice, bringing a proven track record of developing world-class advisory businesses and helping brands navigate today's sports landscape."

As Executive Vice President of GSE Advisory, Brown will lead the continued growth of GSE's advisory capabilities, building a senior-led practice designed to provide brands with experienced, hands-on strategic guidance while working seamlessly across the firm's integrated platform.

"We're entering one of the most transformational periods our industry has experienced," said Brown. "The convergence of sports, media, technology, creator influence, and new investment across the industry is reshaping how brands engage with fans. As the landscape continues to evolve, organizations need experienced advisors who can connect business strategy with partnership strategy and cultural relevance. GSE has built an exceptional platform across talent, properties, experiential, and partnerships, and we're creating an advisory practice that brings those capabilities together to help clients make smarter, more informed investment decisions."

Initially focused on North American brands, GSE Advisory will partner with organizations looking to establish or expand their investment in sports, providing senior-level strategic guidance backed by GSE's integrated platform of talent, partnerships, events and experiences. Over time, the practice will expand internationally through the company's existing global footprint.

About GSE Worldwide

GSE Worldwide is a next generation sports and entertainment company representing many of the world's most dynamic athletes, personalities, and brands. The company operates across talent representation, events, and advisory services, helping clients build meaningful connections through sports, entertainment and culture.

With more than 275 clients under management, GSE's talent division represents many of the world's most recognized names in sports, media, culinary, and lifestyle. Backed by a fully integrated events platform, GSE delivers owned events, experiential activations, and premium hospitality experiences that engage audiences worldwide. Through its advisory capabilities, GSE helps partners navigate investment decisions while delivering the talent, events and activations that drive real-world impact.

Headquartered in New York, GSE operates globally across North America, Europe, and Latin America.

SOURCE GSE Worldwide