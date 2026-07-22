GSE WORLDWIDE PARTNERS WITH EXTRAORDINARY AI TO ACCELERATE ENTERPRISE-WIDE AI STRATEGY AND INNOVATION

Strategic initiative will equip employees across every division with AI capabilities designed to enhance creativity, accelerate operations and deliver greater value for clients.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Worldwide (GSE) today announced a strategic partnership with Extraordinary AI (EAI), an AI advisory firm specializing in enterprise AI adoption, to launch a firmwide initiative designed to embed artificial intelligence across the agency's operations. The investment reflects GSE's belief that AI will fundamentally reshape how sports and entertainment agencies operate by enhancing creativity, improving efficiency, and enabling teams to deliver smarter, more personalized solutions for clients. Through the partnership, GSE is proactively equipping its workforce with the knowledge, tools, and strategic framework needed to lead that transformation.

Through the initiative, employees from across GSE's business will participate in a structured engagement that combines AI education, hands-on workshops and collaborative development sessions focused on identifying practical applications for artificial intelligence within the agency's day-to-day operations. Rather than implementing off-the-shelf solutions, participants will develop AI-powered workflows and processes tailored specifically to GSE's business and the needs of its clients.

The investment reflects GSE's belief that AI will fundamentally reshape how sports and entertainment agencies operate Post this

"As our industry continues to evolve, we're committed to ensuring GSE remains at the forefront of innovation," said Mike Principe, CEO of GSE Worldwide. "Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how businesses operate, but success won't come from simply adopting new technology. It will come from empowering our people with the knowledge, tools and confidence to apply AI thoughtfully and responsibly. This investment reflects our belief that the agencies leading tomorrow will be those that embrace innovation while continuing to put relationships, creativity and client service first."

Over the course of the engagement, Extraordinary AI will work alongside cross-functional teams representing every area of GSE's business to evaluate existing workflows, identify opportunities for AI integration and build customized use cases that improve productivity and decision-making. The program will culminate in a comprehensive AI roadmap that includes tailored recommendations, governance principles, role-specific training resources, and a phased implementation strategy designed to support long-term adoption across the organization.

"Organizations that will lead in the AI era aren't necessarily those with the most technology, but the ones that build the strongest internal capability," said Olivier Gers, Sports Lead at Extraordinary AI. "GSE recognizes that AI adoption isn't about replacing people; it's about empowering their people to work smarter, solve problems more effectively and create greater value for clients. We're excited to partner with a leadership team that is taking a thoughtful, strategic approach to building those capabilities from the inside out."

The partnership reflects GSE's broader commitment to continuous innovation and operational excellence as the company continues to expand its capabilities across sports, entertainment and media. By investing in AI education, governance and practical implementation today, GSE is positioning its employees and its clients to capitalize on the opportunities shaping the future of the industry.

About GSE Worldwide

GSE Worldwide is a next generation sports and entertainment company representing many of the world's most dynamic athletes, personalities, and brands. The company operates across talent representation, events, and brand consulting, offering a full spectrum of services that connect talent, brands, and audiences on a global scale.

With more than 275 clients under management, GSE's talent division represents many of the world's most recognized names in sports, media, culinary, and lifestyle. Backed by a fully integrated events platform, GSE delivers owned events, experiential activations, and premium hospitality experiences that engage audiences worldwide. Through its brand consulting division, blue-chip partners turn to GSE as both a strategic advisor and execution partner – guiding investment decisions and delivering the talent, events, and activations that drive real-world impact.

Headquartered in New York, GSE operates globally across North America, Europe, and Latin America.

About Extraordinary AI

Extraordinary AI (EAI) is a strategic AI advisory firm that helps organizations build AI fluency and operational capability from the inside out. Rather than delivering pre-built solutions, EAI specializes in AI literacy and facilitates participants to design and build their own AI-driven workflows, efficiencies and governance, embedding capability rather than dependency. EAI works across the sports, financial services and real estate industries and is headquartered in Park City, Utah.

SOURCE GSE Worldwide