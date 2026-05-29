GSE WORLDWIDE TO HOST EXCLUSIVE LASER WOLF POP-UP DURING CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK AT SHINNECOCK HILLS

An exclusive, one-night-only culinary experience in the heart of Southampton featuring Chef Michael Solomonov Presented by FlyHouse

Special appearance by U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk, including a meet-and-greet and fireside chat

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Worldwide (GSE), a leader in sports and entertainment marketing, event production and talent management, will host an exclusive luxury dining event during championship week at Shinnecock Hills, bringing acclaimed Philadelphia and Brooklyn restaurant Laser Wolf to Southampton for a one-night-only pop-up on Wednesday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Laser Wolf Pop Up Rendering

Presented by FlyHouse, the luxury travel brand rooted in private aviation, the private evening will feature a special culinary experience led by Chef Michael Solomonov, the celebrated restaurateur behind Laser Wolf, Zahav (Philadelphia) and Aviv (South Beach) and a five-time James Beard Award winner. Laser Wolf is known for its Israeli grill-house concept, live-fire cooking, and elevated dining experience.

The event will be limited to 150 guests, with 15 tables available for purchase, creating an intimate, high-end gathering designed to bring together select guests during one of golf's biggest weeks. The evening will include cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a multi-course dinner and an exclusive appearance by newly appointed U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk, featuring a meet-and-greet and fireside chat.

"This event is about creating a memorable experience at the intersection of sport, culture and hospitality during one of the most prestigious weeks in golf," said Jeremy Steindecker, EVP of GSE Worldwide. "From Chef Michael Solomonov and the Laser Wolf team to FlyHouse and a special appearance by Jim Furyk, we've brought together an incredible group of partners and talent to create something truly special and highly curated for guests in Southampton."

Chef Solomonov has earned national acclaim for his distinctive culinary voice and award-winning restaurant portfolio, with Laser Wolf becoming one of the most sought-after dining destinations in Brooklyn.

"Laser Wolf is about the energy that comes when you gather around a table filled with the freshest vegetable salads and kebabs grilled simply over fire," said Solomonov. "Bringing that to Southampton for one night, surrounded by such an incredible moment in golf, makes this a truly special experience."

"At its core, hospitality is about creating a feeling the moment someone walks through the door, and that's exactly what this experience is designed to do," said Jason Firestone, President, Private Client Group, FlyHouse. "We're proud to partner with Laser Wolf and GSE to bring people together in a way that feels both elevated and authentic."

Inquiries and additional event details are available via private request at: [email protected]

About GSE Worldwide

GSE Worldwide is a next generation sports and entertainment company representing many of the world's most dynamic athletes, personalities, and brands. The company operates across talent representation, events, and brand consulting, offering a full spectrum of services that connect talent, brands, and audiences on a global scale.

With more than 275 clients under management, GSE's talent division represents many of the world's most recognized names in sports, media, culinary, and lifestyle. Backed by a fully integrated events platform, GSE delivers owned events, experiential activations, and premium hospitality experiences that engage audiences worldwide. Through its brand consulting division, blue-chip partners turn to GSE as both a strategic advisor and execution partner – guiding investment decisions and delivering the talent, events, and activations that drive real-world impact.

Headquartered in New York, GSE operates globally across North America, Europe, and Latin America.

About Laser Wolf

Laser Wolf is an acclaimed Israeli grill house concept with locations in Philadelphia and Brooklyn, inspired by the traditional "shipudiya," a cornerstone of Israeli dining culture centered around live-fire cooking and shared meals. Named for Lazar Wolf, the butcher in Fiddler on the Roof, the restaurant is known for its vibrant, communal atmosphere and bold, flavor-driven cuisine.

At the heart of Laser Wolf is the charcoal grill, where a menu of skewers, seafood, and seasonal vegetables is prepared using time-honored techniques. The dining experience begins with an array of vegetable-forward salatim served alongside housemade hummus and fresh pita, followed by a selection of grilled meats and fish designed for the table.

With its roots in the energy and spirit of Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda Market, Laser Wolf has become one of the most sought-after dining destinations in the country, recognized for its distinctive culinary perspective and elevated yet approachable hospitality.

About FlyHouse

FlyHouse is a global private aviation company delivering a seamless and elevated approach to modern air travel. By integrating charter, aircraft management, maintenance, FBO services, and technology into one connected platform, FlyHouse offers clients a more refined and transparent private aviation experience.

Supported by a managed fleet, in-house maintenance operations, and access to more than 2,500 aircraft through its platform, FlyHouse maintains exceptional oversight and consistency across every journey. Through its proprietary technology platform, clients are connected to a worldwide network of aircraft and operators with access to real-time availability and dynamic pricing.

Defined by a commitment to safety, discretion, service, and operational excellence, FlyHouse is setting a new standard for private aviation, where global access meets personalized experience.

SOURCE GSE Worldwide