GSE Worldwide to accelerate growth with strategic investment from BC Partners Credit and continued support from Gatemore Capital Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Worldwide ("the Company" or "GSE"), a leader in athlete talent management and sports marketing partnerships, announced today that BC Partners Credit, the $8 billion credit arm of BC Partners, a leading alternative investment firm, has made a strategic investment into the company, joining Gatemore Capital Management ("Gatemore") as investors, and providing committed financing to support GSE's growth plans.

Since Gatemore took control of GSE in 2018, GSE has established itself as a leading sports agency, representing over 275 top athletes across golf, tennis and NFL, including two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, American tennis stars Tommy Paul and Jessica Pegula, and Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

BC Partners Credit's investment enables GSE to execute on an ambitious growth plan that takes advantage of the strong momentum in the sports industry, expanding and enhancing its impressive talent practice and bolstering its capabilities in brand services as well as property ownership and representation.

Ted Goldthorpe, Head of BC Partners Credit, who will join the GSE Worldwide board following the investment, said: "We are very impressed by GSE's market leadership, growth track record, and roster of clients. We are excited to be a part of GSE's extraordinary growth journey."

Michael Principe, CEO of GSE Worldwide, said: "We have earned our position as partner of choice for so many top athletes across football, golf, and tennis. We thank the Gatemore team for their support in getting us to where we are today, and we are thrilled to have the additional support of BC Partners Credit, which enables us to grow our industry-leading position, further enhance our offerings to clients, and push into new verticals of talent and brand management and the ownership and operation of events."

Liad Meidar, Managing Partner of Gatemore Capital Management who serves as Executive Chairman of GSE, said: "In a span of five years, GSE has risen into one of the preeminent sports talent agencies globally thanks to a clear strategy, dedicated management team, and a company culture built on best-in-class service. We welcome BC Partners as partners and are excited to continue to support the company as it leverages the momentum it has built to unlock the next phase of growth."

Fidus Partners acted as financial advisor to GSE Worldwide. Three Ocean Partners acted as financial advisor to BC Partners Credit.

About GSE Worldwide

GSE Worldwide is a leading sports and lifestyle marketing and management company, representing high-profile sports, broadcasting and other notable personalities in all aspects and stages of their careers, including the best and brightest amateurs, established superstars and post-career legends. GSE also advises brands and properties in their marketing and business objectives and manages, owns or operates unforgettable, world-class sporting events.

Formed in 2018 following Gatemore Capital Management's acquisition, GSE Worldwide currently offers its clients full-service talent in football, golf, tennis and NIL as well as broadcasting, coaching, lifestyle and talent marketing, while providing consulting, activation, and event production services to brands and properties. GSE is headquartered in New York and operates across the world.

About BC Partners & BC Partners Credit

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm in private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017, with a focus on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment, often in complex market segments. The platform leverages the broader firm's deep industry and operating resources to provide flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies across Business Services, Industrials, Healthcare and other select sectors. To date, BC Partners Credit has completed more than 400 transactions. For further information, visit www.bcpartners.com/credit-strategy.

About Gatemore Capital Management

Gatemore Capital Management manages an activist strategy focused on companies across consumer, industrial, healthcare, sports, media, and technology sectors. Gatemore primarily targets fundamentally sound businesses that are underperforming and/or undervalued but have strong potential for recovery and growth. Gatemore's strategy is to influence outcomes and drive outperformance through thought leadership and deep engagement, aiming to effect positive change and unlock value within the companies in which they invest.

