GS&F Introduces Daring New Brand to Match Unapologetic Challenger Positioning

Fresh look comes as the national marketing agency signs on as Guthrie's AOR

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee-owned, fully integrated agency GS&F today debuted the look and feel of its new brand identity, inspired by its boundary-defying and provocative approach to work with challenger clients looking to take a fight to their categories. Simultaneously, the organization announced that it has been appointed agency of record (AOR) for Guthrie's, the rapidly growing fast-casual franchise and original chicken finger restaurant.

Embracing its bold new positioning and a growing list of new client partners, GS&F is ushering in a fresh chapter of breakthrough strategic partnership and creative innovation. This evolution underscores GS&F's passion for working with challenger brands that punch above their weight, while maintaining its commitment to challenging convention and driving meaningful results for its entire roster of brands.

"At GS&F, we thrive on opportunities that allow us to collaborate with brands that embrace disruption and want to get to the next level. Engaging with client partners who share our vision and ambition allows us to deliver truly transformative work," said Gregg Boling, CEO of GS&F. "Together, we uncover audience-first revelation that instigates, inspires and ultimately drives action. Our new positioning and branding and our new partnership with Guthrie's are a direct expression of that belief, and this is just the beginning."

Guthrie's is devoted to delivering chicken finger and sauce perfection while making you feel like part of their family. Rooted in a 60-year legacy, the franchise is the original innovator of the chicken finger concept which invented the chicken tenderloin industry. As the company's agency of record, GS&F will provide a range of fully integrated services including public relations, influencer marketing, advertising, CX, interactive, in-store experience and more.

"At Guthrie's, we are on a mission to set the record straight. We invented this industry, and it's time for us to reclaim our legacy. Our team understands the power of unapologetic innovation, and we need partners who share our hunger for instigating wave-making change," said Joe Kelly Guthrie. "Partnering with an agency like GS&F ensures we not only stay true to our roots but also boldly expand our reach in a rapidly evolving market. Their strategic approach, creative excellence and willingness to break the rules make them the ideal partner as we navigate this exciting next chapter."

To learn more about GS&F, visit gsandf.com or stay connected on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

ABOUT GS&F

GS&F is a fiercely-independent, employee-owned, audience-first agency based in Nashville, Tennessee. Known for helping challenger brands punch above their weight, we bring Nashville's iconoclastic creativity to local, national and global clients. With 90+ employees and multiple Best Places to Work nods, we use our proprietary Revelation / Instigation process to help clients gain a stranglehold on their categories. Follow along on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE GS&F