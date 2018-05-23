Steven is a native of Houston and a graduate of the Mays Business School at Texas A&M. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree and a Master of Science in Accounting. He is a Microsoft Certified Professional and also holds a CPA license in Texas. His mix of technology and finance education, combined with an enterprise background in IT engineering, digital marketing, product architecture and technology solutions, make Steven uniquely qualified to drive innovation and technology advancement at GSFSGroup.

Steven will report directly to Dianna Dryer, President of GSFSGroup, and will lead the company's team of IT developers, architects and data managers while spearheading the development of new tools to drive efficiencies and convenience to its dealership partners. Dryer states: "Steven is a strong leader who thinks strategically and has an excellent track record of successfully implementing innovative solutions. Steven truly cares for people and shares our vision for delivering the highest quality products and services to our dealers. We are very pleased to have Steven join our team in this newly created executive role."

On a personal level, Steven is a family man with a wife and two daughters. He has shown a commitment to community involvement and has volunteered as a youth soccer coach with the YMCA and with the Houston Habitat for Humanity.

About GSFSGroup®

GSFSGroup® is an award-winning provider and administrator of a comprehensive portfolio of F&I products and profit participation structures in the automotive industry. GSFSGroup also offers extensive training programs and an award-winning recruiting tool, Hiring Winners. GSFSGroup is part of The Friedkin Group led by CEO Dan Friedkin.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsfsgroup-hires-steven-clark-as-its-first-vp-of-it-engineering-300653557.html

SOURCE GSFSGroup

Related Links

http://www.gsfsgroup.com

