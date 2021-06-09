GSG & 1heart1mind Release Updated 2019-2021 Economic Impact Statement

Furthermore, clean water for 350 more people, safe housing for 45 more children via 1heart1mind.org's scholarships and boarding school, 16,380 more meals for the boarding school's students and staff, 1,200 more pounds of donated clothing, and 277 more life-improving, micro-finance solar products, which have provided 2 million more hours in clean energy and reading light -- a large uptick from the nearly 4.5 million hours 1heart1mind had provided to Ugandan residents from inception to 2018. While the micro-finance solar products installed in Ugandan homes are not as large as Go Solar Group's US Product Suite , the micro-financed solar solutions create equivalent economic impact for Ugandan families' energy needs.

In 1heart1mind's 10 years of experience creating educational and economic impact for children in Uganda, the updated impact statement numbers culminate in more than 5,000 households with micro-finance solar solutions. "For every solar array Go Solar Group installs, we work with 1heart1mind.org to microfinance the renewable energy equivalent of the US solar array our customers purchase for a Ugandan family," notes Scott Cramer, President, and Co-founder of Go Solar Group. "We continue to share the common goal with the Ugandan people that inspired the creation of 1heart1mind, which is improving our surroundings and economic outcomes for ourselves and others we care about," Cramer continues. "The environmental, social, and educational implications of these outcomes give us hope that the global economy learns to see solar as a multipurpose instrument for improving lives, not just a product for saving money on power bills," notes Keven Jensen, CEO of Go Solar Group.

About Go Solar Group:

Go Solar Group is a residential solar installation company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with additional locations in Reno, Nevada; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Founded in 2011, the company initially provided solar power in Africa, giving a 1:1 purchase opportunity to off-the-grid areas in Uganda and Zambia. Go Solar Group is considered one of the leading solar-based battery backup experts in the Western US. As a credentialed solar installation company, Go Solar Group is a Certified Tesla Powerwall Installation partner with NABCEP-certified PV installation experts.

