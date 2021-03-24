NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Strategy Group (GSG) announced the hiring of Rob Lee to lead a new brand storytelling and digital media agency within GSG. As Global Creative Director at Newsweek, Lee re-imagined the legacy publication's creative footprint - touching everything from brand narrative strategy to content creation across digital, print, and experiential channels. In previous roles, Lee is best known for his work building the Champion athletics brand, creating Capital One's "What's in your wallet?" campaign, and driving creative for major brands in technology, automotive, CPG, and lifestyle.

The [email protected] is a creative and digital agency charged with developing compelling, sticky stories to communicate big ideas and move the needle.

Lee will partner with GSG's Media Director, Emily Williams, to lead The [email protected] - a creative and digital agency charged with developing compelling, sticky stories to communicate big ideas and move the needle for Fortune 500 companies, startups, and issue advocacy clients. The new agency will offer high-level creative direction, full-service video and content production, and powerful digital media strategy, planning and buying capabilities. The [email protected] will function as an agency within an agency, benefiting from full integration with GSG's Communications and Public Affairs, and Research practices.

"We've been drawing on our research insights and experience working at the intersection of business, causes, and politics to build smarter and more impactful digital and creative campaigns for a long time now, but this new investment takes that to a new level," said Tanya Meck, Partner and Managing Director at GSG.

The expanded creative and digital capabilities position the firm to do even more for its clients, bringing reputation building and issue advocacy messages to life across multiple channels.

"When I started in this business, high-impact content production was out of reach for many companies and organizations. Today, thanks to technology and new methods, we can bring the biggest ideas to life with strategies that are within our client's reach," said Lee.

Rob Lee, Emily Williams, and the growing creative and digital team at the [email protected] are already working to deliver wins for GSG's clients across a range of industries. Learn more about the [email protected] and its work at the agency's website.

