GSI Group Holdings Announces the Appointment of Dennis Hoeft as President of Globe Scientific

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSI Group Holdings, a US-based holding company of leading branded laboratory consumables and benchtop equipment for the scientific, academic, and industrial communities has announced the promotion of Dennis Hoeft from Chief Sales & Marketing Officer to the role of President, Globe Scientific.

Dennis Hoeft, President, Globe Scientific

Dennis Hoeft has served as a senior executive in the laboratory industry for over 30 years. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated excellence in leadership development, building winning sales teams, sales strategy, and sales and business operations. He brings a wealth of knowledge and industry experience to the position, having worked for Globe Scientific for 7+ years. Over that time, he has served in several capacities, most recently as the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, and worked collaboratively with the GSI Group of companies to expand the Globe Scientific product offering.

Prior to joining Globe Scientific, Dennis Hoeft held key positions at industry leading companies including Thomas Scientific, Avantor/VWR and Becton Dickinson. He recently served as a Board Member of the Independent Laboratory Distributors Association. Throughout his tenure at Globe Scientific, Dennis Hoeft has demonstrated dedication and excellence in his roles. He shares the vision of the company and is excited to lead Globe Scientific into the next phase of its strategic journey. He said: "Globe Scientific has established a strong reputation for quality, honesty, and integrity within the industry. I feel deeply honored and humbled to be the new president of such a remarkable company and look forward to leading our team members and dealer partners to new levels of success."

Touted as a trusted name in Lab Supplies, Globe Scientific is renowned for its innovative products and excellent customer support. The company is also a subsidiary of the GSI Group Holdings – a collection of leading brands that serve the biotech, clinical diagnostics, life sciences, education, and industrial sectors with laboratory supplies and accessories.

About GSI Group Holdings

GSI Group Holdings is a US-based holding company of leading branded laboratory consumables and benchtop equipment for the scientific, academic, and industrial communities. GSI Group has an unmatched geographic footprint with distribution locations on both the east and west coasts of the US as well as offices in Holland, Spain, and China, supporting sales in over 100 countries. Our mission is to leverage our unmatched supply chain and award-winning customer service to offer our partners in distribution and end users the most comprehensive product portfolio of laboratory consumables, benchtop equipment and accessories at competitive prices. For additional information, please visit www.GSIgroupholdings.com

About Globe Scientific

Exceeding expectations since 1983, Globe Scientific delivers exceptional "wow" products and service. We produce premium quality laboratory plasticware, glass and equipment for a global dealer network and laboratory professionals in markets including clinical, research, education, veterinary and industrial. Our mission is to enhance and expand our broad product portfolio through a family-oriented culture that delivers 5-star service and value to our partners. We strive to be the most responsive company and exceed expectations of our customers. Globe Scientific is an ISO certified organization. www.globescientific.com

