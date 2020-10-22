GSI Launches First Ever Lab Grown Diamond Course for the Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, announces the launch of its new online education course: Laboratory-Grown Diamond Essentials – the industry's first-ever educational course dedicated to laboratory-grown diamonds.

In the last couple of years, the diamond industry has witnessed rapid growth and increasing demand of laboratory grown diamonds. As a leading global gemological organization, GSI has graded and identified hundreds of thousands of laboratory-grown diamonds and its team of researchers and scientists have made several notable discoveries relating to laboratory-grown diamond identification.

"It is imperative that the jewelry industry has the ability to communicate about laboratory-grown diamonds confidently and with transparency. GSI as an expert laboratory in testing and detecting laboratory-grown diamonds is happy to share our knowledge with the industry. We're excited that we can offer an online resource that any member of the industry will find value in referencing." said Alethea Inns, GSI's Chief Learning Officer.

"There are many nuances when it comes to lab grown diamonds; from their growth methods and treatments, to understanding the various inclusions, color undertones and other factors – it's not exactly the same as natural diamonds." added Debbie Azar President and Co-Founder of GSI.

Earlier this year in March, GSI was the first major laboratory to announce it would be disclosing the growth method and any post growth treatments or enhancements – or lack thereof- on its LGX Lab Grown Diamond Report.

To find out more information on GSI's LGD Essentials Resource, or any of GSI's other e-learning courses please email [email protected]

About Gemological Science International (GSI)

﻿ Gemological Science International (GSI) is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world. Founded in 2005 in New York City, it has since grown to have 13 gemological laboratory facilities spanning four continents. Utilizing leading-edge processes and proprietary technologies, GSI provides manufacturers and retailers globally with a wide range of gemstone identification and grading services. The company is committed to advancing gemological research through its Research Center, and it offers gemological educational programs for trade professionals and the general public at all levels.

SOURCE Gemological Science International (GSI)