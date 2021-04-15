GSK Global Head of Vaccine Research and Development Joins Viome To Tackle Chronic Diseases

As global head of R&D for the vaccine group at GSK, Dr. Hanon oversaw more than 3,500 employees across 50 countries dedicated to delivering discovery, development and management activities for the company's vaccine efforts. Additionally, Dr. Hanon was responsible for the shared science and technology platforms supporting the entire vaccine business, managing technical development, clinical immunology, and preclinical stages of vaccine developments. Since joining GSK in 2001, Dr. Emmanuel Hanon has contributed to the development of many vaccines targeting human papilloma virus, malaria, tuberculosis, seasonal and pandemic Influenza, Shingles, Meningitis, and RSV.

"I am very grateful for my time with GlaxoSmithKline, which allowed me to transform my scientific curiosity into preventative interventions that have the potential to help millions of people," said Dr. Emmanuel Hanon. "Since establishing partnerships between GSK and Viome a few years ago, I have been blown away by the company's technology and truly believe that its focus on precision medicine is the future of healthcare."

In his new role at Viome, Hanon will work closely with CEO and founder, Naveen Jain, to lead Viome's therapeutics efforts. Emmanuel Hanon will be leading the science team to identify host/microbial interactions from Viome's unique database of gene expression and to turn this knowledge into vaccines and drugs to prevent and intercept chronic diseases. He officially begins his new role as Global Head of R&D on July 1 but will immediately join the Science Advisory Board of Viome.

"The healthcare industry is at an inflection point as humanity struggles with the epidemic of chronic diseases," said Naveen Jain, CEO and Founder of Viome. "We need to move away from managing the symptoms of the chronic diseases and focus on understanding the root causes of chronic diseases, cancers, and aging. The only way to do that is to take advantage of massive datasets that are indicative of progression of diseases and use powerful Artificial Intelligence to identify the mechanisms of action. I am excited for Dr. Hanon to bring his deep expertise in therapeutics development and turn these beliefs into a reality that will positively transform our healthcare system and humanity."

About Viome

Viome was founded in 2016 with a mission to make illness optional by predicting and preventing chronic diseases through a deeper understanding of an individual's biology at a molecular level. Viome is the industry's only direct-to-consumer healthcare company that analyzes microbial and human gene expressions (mRNA), with technology exclusively licensed from Los Alamos National Lab, in order to provide individuals with health insights and the nutrition they need.

Today, Viome has become a global healthcare company, developing precision nutrition, precision drugs, and precision vaccines to help people live a disease free life. Viome has developed a state of the art artificial intelligence platform that analyzes the data from the world's largest and richest gene expression database in order to identify the root causes of chronic diseases and the mechanisms of action to be able to prevent and reverse these diseases.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Viome

Related Links

https://www.viome.com

