GSK highlights progress from the BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) development programme in multiple myeloma at ASH Annual Meeting

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) plc will present new data on its first-in-class anti-BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) multiple myeloma therapy BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be hosted virtually from 5-8 December 2020. The 13 abstracts include data from GSK's extensive DREAMM (DRiving Excellence in Approaches to Multiple Myeloma) clinical trial programme, which is evaluating belantamab mafodotin in different lines of therapy, and in combination with standard of care and novel therapies.

Dr Axel Hoos, Senior Vice President and Head of Oncology R&D, GSK said: "BLENREP is a significant advance for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who previously had limited treatment options available. We believe that via our ongoing research on belantamab mafodotin in combination with other agents, and in earlier lines of treatment, we have the potential to continue to address the unmet needs of multiple myeloma patients and redefine the way this cancer is treated."

Key studies being presented at ASH will demonstrate the potential of belantamab mafodotin in combination with standard therapies in earlier lines of treatment and include:

The DREAMM-6 analysis (poster #1419) will report outcomes from the combination of belantamab mafodotin with bortezomib and dexamethasone in patients whose disease has become refractory or relapsed after one or more prior lines of treatment.

ALGONQUIN (oral presentation #725), a supported collaborative study being led by the Canadian Myeloma Research Group, is evaluating the combination of belantamab mafodotin with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in relapsed or refractory patients who were previously treated with two or more prior lines of treatment that must have included lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor.

BLENREP was approved earlier this year in the US and EU for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor, and an immunomodulatory agent.

Additional data, including new analyses from the pivotal DREAMM-2 study, will further the understanding of the safety and tolerability of belantamab mafodotin, including the management of keratopathy/microcyst-like epithelial changes or MECs. The DREAMM-2 study served as the basis of the US and EU approvals. The list of GSK-sponsored presentations at the ASH meeting include:

DREAMM Analyses

Abstract Name Presenter Presentation Details DREAMM-2: Single-Agent Belantamab Mafodotin (Belamaf) in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) – 1-Year Outcomes by Prior Therapies S. Lonial Poster #1417 Exposure–Response (E-R) for Ocular Safety Endpoints for Belantamab Mafodotin (Belamaf), a B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA)-Targeting Agent, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) in the DREAMM-2 Study G. Ferron-Brady Poster #1420 DREAMM-2: Single-Agent Belantamab Mafodotin (Belamaf) Effects on Patient-Reported Outcome (PRO) Measures in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) R. Popat Poster #2278 Infusion-Related Reactions (IRRs) in the DREAMM-2 Study of Single-Agent Belantamab Mafodotin (Belamaf) in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) A. Nooka Poster #3221 Recovery of Ocular Events with Longer-term Follow-up in the DREAMM-2 Study of Single-Agent Belantamab Mafodotin (Belamaf) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) S. Lonial Poster #3224 Patient-Reported Experiences During and Following Treatment with Belantamab Mafodotin (Belamaf) for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) in the DREAMM-2 Study L. Eliason Poster #3248 DREAMM-5 Platform Trial: Belantamab Mafodotin (Belamaf) in Combination With 4 Different Novel Agents in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) P. Richardson Poster #2299 DREAMM-7: A Phase III Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Belantamab Mafodotin (Belamaf) with Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone (B-Vd) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) R. Rifkin Poster #3247 DREAMM-8: A Phase III Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Belantamab Mafodotin (Belamaf) with Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone (B-Pd) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) S. Trudel Poster #2302

Real-World Multiple Myeloma Data

Abstract Name Presenter Presentation Details Population-level Projections for Multiple Myeloma Patients by Line of Therapy in the USA G. Kanas Poster #2300

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer in the US and is generally considered treatable, but not curable.i In the US, more than 32,000 people are estimated to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma this year and nearly 13,000 people will die from the disease.ii Research into new therapies is needed as multiple myeloma commonly becomes refractory to available treatments.iii

About B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)

The normal function of BCMA is to promote plasma cell survival by transduction of signals from two known ligands, BAFF (B-cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand). This pathway has been shown to be important for myeloma cell growth and survival. BCMA expression is limited to B cells at later stages of development. BCMA is expressed at varying levels in myeloma patients and BCMA membrane expression is universally detected in myeloma cell lines.iv

About BLENREP

BLENREP is an antibody drug conjugate comprising a humanised anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) monoclonal antibody conjugated to the cytotoxic agent auristatin F via non-cleavable linker. The drug linker technology is licensed from Seagen; monoclonal antibody is produced using POTELLIGENT Technology licensed from BioWa.

IMPORTANT US SAFETY INFORMATION FOR BLENREP

WARNING: OCULAR TOXICITY BLENREP caused changes in the corneal epithelium resulting in changes in vision, including severe vision loss and corneal ulcer, and symptoms such as blurred vision and dry eyes.

Conduct ophthalmic exams at baseline, prior to each dose, and promptly for worsening symptoms. Withhold BLENREP until improvement and resume, or permanently discontinue, based on severity.

Because of the risk of ocular toxicity, BLENREP is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the BLENREP REMS.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Ocular Toxicity: Ocular adverse reactions occurred in 77% of the 218 patients in the pooled safety population. Ocular adverse reactions included keratopathy (76%), changes in visual acuity (55%), blurred vision (27%), and dry eye (19%). Among patients with keratopathy (n = 165), 49% had ocular symptoms, 65% had clinically relevant visual acuity changes (decline of 2 or more lines on Snellen Visual Acuity in any eye), and 34% had both ocular symptoms and visual acuity changes.

Keratopathy : Keratopathy was reported as Grade 1 in 7% of patients, Grade 2 in 22%, Grade 3 in 45%, and Grade 4 in 0.5% per the KVA scale. Cases of corneal ulcer (ulcerative and infective keratitis) have been reported. Most keratopathy events developed within the first 2 treatment cycles (cumulative incidence of 65% by Cycle 2). Of the patients with Grade 2 to 4 keratopathy (n = 149), 39% recovered to Grade 1 or lower after median follow-up of 6.2 months. Of the 61% who had ongoing keratopathy, 28% were still on treatment, 9% were in follow-up, and in 24% the follow-up ended due to death, study withdrawal, or lost to follow-up. For patients in whom events resolved, the median time to resolution was 2 months (range: 11 days to 8.3 months).

Visual Acuity Changes : A clinically significant decrease in visual acuity of worse than 20/40 in the better-seeing eye was observed in 19% of the 218 patients and of 20/200 or worse in the better-seeing eye in 1.4%. Of the patients with decreased visual acuity of worse than 20/40, 88% resolved and the median time to resolution was 22 days (range: 7 days to 4.2 months). Of the patients with decreased visual acuity of 20/200 or worse, all resolved and the median duration was 22 days (range: 15 to 22 days).

Monitoring and Patient Instruction : Conduct ophthalmic examinations (visual acuity and slit lamp) at baseline, prior to each dose, and promptly for worsening symptoms. Perform baseline examinations within 3 weeks prior to the first dose. Perform each follow-up examination at least 1 week after the previous dose and within 2 weeks prior to the next dose. Withhold BLENREP until improvement and resume at same or reduced dose, or consider permanently discontinuing based on severity. Advise patients to use preservative-free lubricant eye drops at least 4 times a day starting with the first infusion and continuing until end of treatment. Avoid use of contact lenses unless directed by an ophthalmologist. Changes in visual acuity may be associated with difficulty for driving and reading. Advise patients to use caution when driving or operating machinery. BLENREP is only available through a restricted program under a REMS.

BLENREP REMS: BLENREP is available only through a restricted program under a REMS called the BLENREP REMS because of the risks of ocular toxicity. Notable requirements of the BLENREP REMS include the following:

Prescribers must be certified with the program by enrolling and completing training in the BLENREP REMS.

Prescribers must counsel patients receiving BLENREP about the risk of ocular toxicity and the need for ophthalmic examinations prior to each dose.

Patients must be enrolled in the BLENREP REMS and comply with monitoring.

Healthcare facilities must be certified with the program and verify that patients are authorized to receive BLENREP.

Wholesalers and distributers must only distribute BLENREP to certified healthcare facilities.

Further information is available at www.BLENREPREMS.com and 1-855-209-9188.

Thrombocytopenia: Thrombocytopenia occurred in 69% of 218 patients in the pooled safety population, including Grade 2 in 13%, Grade 3 in 10%, and Grade 4 in 17%. The median time to onset of the first thrombocytopenic event was 26.5 days. Thrombocytopenia resulted in dose reduction, dose interruption, or discontinuation in 9%, 2.8%, and 0.5% of patients, respectively. Grade 3 to 4 bleeding events occurred in 6% of patients, including Grade 4 in 1 patient. Fatal adverse reactions included cerebral hemorrhage in 2 patients. Perform complete blood cell counts at baseline and during treatment as clinically indicated. Consider withholding and/or reducing the dose based on severity.

Infusion-Related Reactions: Infusion-related reactions occurred in 18% of 218 patients in the pooled safety population, including Grade 3 in 1.8%. Monitor patients for infusion-related reactions. For Grade 2 or 3 reactions, interrupt the infusion and provide supportive treatment. Once symptoms resolve, resume at a lower infusion rate. Administer premedication for all subsequent infusions. Discontinue BLENREP for life-threatening infusion-related reactions and provide appropriate emergency care.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on its mechanism of action, BLENREP can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman because it contains a genotoxic compound (the microtubule inhibitor, monomethyl auristatin F [MMAF]) and it targets actively dividing cells. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with BLENREP and for 4 months after the last dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with BLENREP and for 6 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The pooled safety population described in Warnings and Precautions reflects exposure to BLENREP at a dosage of 2.5 mg/kg or 3.4 mg/kg (1.4 times the recommended dose) administered intravenously once every 3 weeks in 218 patients in DREAMM-2. Of these patients, 194 received a liquid formulation (not the approved dosage form) rather than the lyophilized powder. Among the 218 patients, 24% were exposed for 6 months or longer.

The safety of BLENREP as a single agent was evaluated in DREAMM-2. Patients received BLENREP at the recommended dosage of 2.5 mg/kg administered intravenously once every 3 weeks (n = 95). Among these patients, 22% were exposed for 6 months or longer.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 40% of patients who received BLENREP. Serious adverse reactions in >3% of patients included pneumonia (7%), pyrexia (6%), renal impairment (4.2%), sepsis (4.2%), hypercalcemia (4.2%), and infusion-related reactions (3.2%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.2% of patients, including sepsis (1%), cardiac arrest (1%), and lung infection (1%).

Permanent discontinuation due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients who received BLENREP; keratopathy (2.1%) was the most frequent adverse reaction resulting in permanent discontinuation.

Dosage interruptions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 54% of patients who received BLENREP. Adverse reactions which required a dosage interruption in >3% of patients included keratopathy (47%), blurred vision (5%), dry eye (3.2%), and pneumonia (3.2%)

Dose reductions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 29% of patients. Adverse reactions which required a dose reduction in >3% of patients included keratopathy (23%) and thrombocytopenia (5%). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were keratopathy (71%), decreased visual acuity (53%), nausea (24%), blurred vision (22%), pyrexia (22%), infusion-related reactions (21%), and fatigue (20%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 (≥5%) laboratory abnormalities were lymphocytes decreased (22%), platelets decreased (21%), hemoglobin decreased (18%), neutrophils decreased (9%), creatinine increased (5%), and gamma-glutamyl transferase increased (5%).

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: There is no data on the presence of belantamab mafodotin-blmf in human milk or the effects on the breastfed child or milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in the breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with BLENREP and for 3 months after the last dose.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential: BLENREP can cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant women. There are no available data on the use of BLENREP in pregnant women to evaluate for drug-associated risk. No animal reproduction studies were conducted with BLENREP.

Pregnancy Testing : Pregnancy testing is recommended for females of reproductive potential prior to initiating BLENREP.

Infertility : Based on findings in animal studies, BLENREP may impair fertility in females and males. The effects were not reversible in male rats but were reversible in female rats.

Geriatric Use: Of the 218 patients who received BLENREP in DREAMM-2, 43% were aged 65 to less than 75 years and 17% were aged 75 years and older. Keratopathy occurred in 80% of patients aged less than 65 years and 73% of patients aged 65 years and older. Among the patients who received BLENREP at the 2.5-mg/kg dose in DREAMM-2 (n = 95), keratopathy occurred in 67% of patients aged less than 65 years and 73% of patients aged 65 years and older.

Renal Impairment: No dose adjustment is recommended for patients with mild or moderate renal impairment (estimated glomerular filtration rate [eGFR] 30 to 89 mL/min/1.73m2 as estimated by the Modification of Diet in Renal Disease [MDRD] equation). The recommended dosage has not been established in patients with severe renal impairment (eGFR 15 to 29 mL/min/1.73 m2) or end-stage renal disease (ESRD) with eGFR <15 mL/min/1.73 m2 not on dialysis or requiring dialysis.

Hepatic Impairment: No dose adjustment is recommended for patients with mild hepatic impairment (total bilirubin ≤upper limit of normal [ULN] and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) >ULN or total bilirubin 1 to ≤1.5 × ULN and any AST). The recommended dosage of BLENREP has not been established in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (total bilirubin >1.5 × ULN and any AST).

INDICATION

BLENREP is indicated for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least 4 prior therapies, including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor, and an immunomodulatory agent.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

The full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING and Medication Guide, is available here.

GSK in Oncology

GSK is focused on maximising patient survival through transformational medicines. GSK's pipeline is focused on immuno-oncology, cell therapy, cancer epigenetics and synthetic lethality. Our goal is to achieve a sustainable flow of new treatments based on a diversified portfolio of investigational medicines utilising modalities such as small molecules, antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates and cell therapy, either alone or in combination.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com/about-us.

