GSK invests $100 million to expand long-term vaccine manufacturing capabilities in Hamilton, MT

PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK today announced $100 million of new investment in its manufacturing site in Hamilton, Montana to expand the production capacity of key components of the adjuvant system used in several of GSK's vaccines, including SHINGRIX, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in October 2017.



For more than 20 years, GSK has been innovating in adjuvant systems and has developed vaccines to help prevent malaria and shingles that utilize adjuvant systems to help achieve a stronger immune response.



The Hamilton vaccines facility currently manufactures components of GSK's essential adjuvant technologies, which this investment will expand further.



"For more than a decade, our Hamilton facility has supported GSK's adjuvant system development program," said Jack Bailey, President, US Pharmaceuticals, GSK. "By expanding the adjuvant system production capabilities in Hamilton, we will continue to deliver long-term and sustainable supply for key vaccines, including SHINGRIX."

GSK is dedicated to investing in and supporting communities by creating high-quality jobs in areas like R&D and manufacturing. Over the next few years, the Hamilton site expansion is expected to add a combination of temporary construction and contracting jobs, as well as new permanent positions, including scientists, engineers and manufacturing and quality professionals.

"Thanks to the bi-partisan support of Governor Steve Bullock and the congressional delegation – Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte – Montana is emerging as a hub for the biotechnology industry," said Bailey. "GSK is grateful for their leadership and the opportunity they have given us to create new jobs and expand our footprint in the state."

Hamilton is one of nine GSK manufacturing sites in the United States, and 86 sites globally, that produce a variety of prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products.

GSK – a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

