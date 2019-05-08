GSM President Shelley Washburn Appointed to Board of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles

HOUSTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently appointed GSM President Shelley Washburn to the Board of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The Texas DMV protects, serves, and educates citizens and industries with regulatory systems designed to keep state roads and drivers safe. Washburn and three other new appointees were affirmed by the Senate on April 24, 2019. Shelley's two-year term will run through February 1, 2021.

Washburn is delighted to have been selected for this new role, stating, "I am pleased to have the opportunity to serve the people of Texas. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the automotive industry to protect the interests of the both the public and the transportation industry."

The board consists of nine total representatives, with Washburn representing the automotive manufacturing/distribution industry.

Members of the board are responsible for setting policies that keep Texas drivers and roads safe and overseeing the agency's regulatory functions. With over 30 years of experience specifically in the automotive industry and having served as a past President of Women's Automotive International, Washburn is an expert in understanding industry policies and subject matter.

Washburn has worked for The Friedkin Group for 16 years, including assignments with Gulf States Toyota and GSM. Most recently, she has been the President of GSM, a leading Texas-based automotive marketing company, for the past four years. She will continue leading her company in pioneering new automotive technology and pushing toward industry innovation.

About GSM

GSM is a full-service marketing company specializing in omnichannel solutions for our automotive partners. We have a passion for our client's success. From customer acquisition and retention programs, to lead-generating marketing campaigns, we do whatever it takes to offer the best solutions, the most impactful results, and legendary customer service. GSM is part of The Friedkin Group, which encompasses a consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure companies led by Chairman and CEO, Dan Friedkin.

