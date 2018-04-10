GSO ─ A GLS Company ─ to Exhibit at Home Delivery World USA 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia

The company plans to meet with various shippers, from traditional retail stores and online retailers to cutting edge start-ups and subscription based businesses, which require faster Ground and Freight delivery without paying a premium price for overnight service across a vast geographical footprint. "We've been in the delivery business for over 23 years with thousands of businesses entrusting our company with their shipments, therefore, we see ourselves as an extension of our customers' businesses, and make it a priority to ensure that the end consumer receives an excellent delivery experience," said Troy Ruffing, Director of Sales at GSO. "In response to the rising number of retail customers, we have recently implemented new features such as 4-hour delivery service windows, ETAs, and text notifications, simplifying the shipping and delivery experience for both the shipper and the recipient."

In addition to discussing the benefits of incorporating a regional carrier into the shipping mix with advantages such as 1-2 day delivery, fewer accessorial fees, customized point of delivery, and flexible delivery options, GSO will have the opportunity to share details of its recent expansion into the Northwestern states of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, as well as answer any questions about parent company, GLS, which is a leading parcel delivery company in Europe.

Learn more about the company's Select Home Delivery Program.

Attendees of Home Delivery World 2018 can visit GSO at booth #327 to learn more about the company's service offerings.

About GSO

Founded in 1995, GSO makes more than a million deliveries each month throughout the West Coast covering the states of California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. With 48 depots and 2 hubs, GSO provides Priority, Ground, and Freight service with a superior level of service including later pickup times, earlier deliveries, and proactive package tracking, all at competitive rates. GSO is a wholly owned subsidiary of GLS-U.S. Holding Company, Inc.

