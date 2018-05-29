GSO Celebrates International Parcel Day with Parent Company, The GLS Group.

Excited to join its parent company-GLS- in celebrating International Parcel Day, GSO partnered up with San Francisco based non-profit organization, Project Night Night, to assemble and deliver care packages for children in homeless shelters. Each year, Project Night Night provides 25,000 children across the country with Night Night packages containing childhood and educational essentials to feel secure, cozy, ready to learn, and significant.

The GSO team got to work filling 50 tote bags, each one with a security blanket, a stuffed animal, a book, and a personal note from each volunteer. "GSO has been delivering packages in the Western U.S. for over twenty years; we are inspired by and happy to work with organizations in our community which enable us to utilize our delivery services to do something good for others," said Andira Fara, Director of Marketing at GSO.

