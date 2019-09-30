Gsport Brings Their Fifteen Years of Sports Medicine Expertise to the ECRM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese health and medicine brand, Gsport makes their U.S. debut at the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference in Orlando, Florida. ECRM has been a major launch point for brands looking to expand their base, and with their successful history in the world of sports medicine, Gsport appears to be a perfect fit. September's program in Orlando featured Vitamin, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition & Hemp Solutions, making it the ideal platform to showcase Gsport's most famous products, their specialized Kinesiology Tape, and Cohesive Bandage Tape.

Cohesive bandage tape is used not only for at-home sports medicine, but also in a hospital environment. Gsport's water-proof, self-adhesive bandage tape can be safely used for sports rehabilitation, as well as pre-workout protection. The non-woven cohesive tape is manufactured through mechanically binding materials together. An advantage to non-woven tape is that both their natural latex coating and non-latex synthetic options mean the tape can be recycled after use. Gsport's cohesive tape is specialized for flexibility, giving the wearer a full range of motion while using their tape. Further, their latex free options are hypoallergenic and suitable for anyone.

Different than cohesive bandage tape, the popular emergence of kinesiology tape has been a literal game changer for athletes. For people who push their bodies to their limits every day, protecting their joints and muscle tissue is a top priority. Kinesiology tape works by adhering to the skin's surface and gently providing just enough tension to lift the skin, this lift creates more space, taking the pressure off of muscles, or joints, depending on the application. Gsport says their tape is best applied before physical activity, to help reduce strain on muscles and joints, it is also used after an injury, as a form of physical therapy.

Gsport knows they're not the only player in the field of sports medicine, but their extensive commitment to science based research puts them in a league of their own. With more than 15 years in business, Gsport has had the advantage of time and experience to perfect their product and build an impressive research and development team. Their strength is in their commitment to creating not only a high quality product, but one that is user-friendly. From their packaging, to their materials, Gsport knows that preventative medicine only works if customers are able to use it correctly, so they insure that their kinesiology tape is as easy to use as it is durable.

While there will be similar retailers in the show, Gsport's wealth of industry experience shines through. The Vitamin, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition & Hemp Solutions Program at ECRM was Gsport's debut into the American marketplace.

