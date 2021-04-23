Gsport Cares for its Customers' Four-Legged Friends

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gsport has made its name as a provider of quality sport care tapes and bandages. However, the Chinese brand's goods can be used outside of the scope of sports care, as well. Veterinarians also use Gsport products to easily and effectively tend to animals of all shapes and sizes.

When sports care is brought up, it typically invokes images of elastic bandages, kinesiology tapes, and similar products being utilized by people in search of a quicker healing or recovery time after a high-intensity activity. What is usually left out of the image are dogs, cats, and other four-legged creatures.

That's where Gsport begs to differ. At first glance, the brand focuses on its quality kinesiology and athletic tapes and cohesive bandages. Created in a variety of forms and options, these products can be used in a large variety of sports- and even medical-related situations.

However, Gsport has taken one step further by also creating products that can be used on animals, as well. The brand particularly has a line of non-woven cohesive bandages that are ideal for helping injured animals heal.

They are covered in a coating of natural latex and are easy to tear, self-adhesive, and highly elastic. Like their counterparts meant for humans, Gsport's animal-care products even come in a variety of shapes and sizes — which is good, considering the correlating variation in the size and shape of the creatures that they can be used on. This variation isn't simply referring to a dog or a cat, either. Gsport's bandages can also be utilized on creatures as large as a cow or horse.

From farm animals to animal hospitals, Gsport's cohesive bandages are finding use well outside of the sports and healthcare industries. The example is yet another way that Gsport's legacy of quality care products continues to impress, wherever and whenever they're used.

About Gsport: Gsport is a subsidiary of Hangzhou GSPMED Medical Appliances Co., Ltd., which was founded in 2003. The company manufactures its various tapes, bandages, and other products in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang where it has built a state-of-the-art 230,000 square-foot factory. From its quality products to its human-centric culture, the brand has maintained a reputation for excellence for the nearly two decades of its existence.

