Gsport Continues Its Impressive Overseas Expansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports and fitness industries have never faced a bigger period of change than over the course of the past year. The coronavirus pandemic shook economies, disrupted business, canceled sporting events, and shuttered gyms around the world. It was a true test of the hardihood (or lack thereof) of every business in existence. It's a test that the China-based enterprise Gsport has passed with flying colors as the brand has managed to not only survive but even thrive throughout the mass transition to home-based fitness solutions.

Gsport is a manufacturer of sports care equipment with a tangential focus on the medical and veterinary markets as well. Consequently, the brand has developed a robust line of therapeutic solutions such as athletic tape, kinesiology tape, cold bags, and cohesive cold bandages. All of these are created in-house in the company's massive state-of-the-art facility located in Zhejiang, a province in eastern China.

Gsport's goal is to dominate the sports care industry through an intense focus on the trio of quality, innovation, and integrity. In the words of the brand, Gsport aims to win its customer's support and trust with "leading production technology, strong R&D strength and efficient service."

This obsession with quality and care for the individual appears to be more than just an external focus, too. The brand has also received accolades and international recognition for both its quality products and its human-oriented company culture.

Operating from an employee-, quality-, and customer-first position, Gsport is ideally structured for long-term success in the modern world economy. This is a fact that has shown up repeatedly in the last couple of years. As other companies have struggled to keep their doors open, Gsport has proactively gone on the offensive. The brand was well represented at multiple ECRM (Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing) conferences in recent years including a virtual version of the event in 2020. It has made steady steps to increase its in-store presence.

In the midst of a time of instability and uncertainy, Gsport has been a steady force that can be counted on to deliver on its promises. Even as its customer base transitioned from stadiums and fitness centers to their home garages and basements, Gsport continued to find ways to reach them with their therapeutic workout solutions. The tenacity that the company has shown throughout a time of adversity leaves it well-poised to break out as an industry leader once a sense of normalcy returns to the markets.

