Gsport Continues to Gain Traction in the US

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gsport is a reputable manufacturer of sports care products. The brand has cultivated a global following for a large portion of its nearly two decades in business. However, it wasn't until 2019 that the company made a concerted effort to penetrate the US market. That effort has paid off, as the US has become one of the brand's top sources of revenue.

Gsport is a Chinese sports care brand and a subsidiary of GSPMED. The company specializes in developing and manufacturing a variety of sports care bandages and athletic tapes. These are used on athletes, in hospitals, and even in veterinarian offices.

The company has operated out of the Zhejiang province of its home country ever since its inception in 2003. It was founded in the tiny town of Yueqing. However, after six years of initial success, it relocated to the region's capital city of Hangzhou, where it could run its growing business without the restrictions that come with small-town manufacturing. When it resumed operations, the company did so out of an impressive 230,000 square-foot state-of-the-art factory.

Throughout the 18 years of its existence, Gsport has amassed hundreds of clients that span across the globe and include, among others, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, and the UK. However, along with these northern European customers, the company has gone on record saying that its biggest clients are actually located in the United States.

It's a situation that has developed rapidly, particularly over the last couple of years. It wasn't until 2019 that Gsport made a strategic and purposeful effort to penetrate the massive North American health and wellness market.

In the intervening time, the brand has found a large audience that has welcomed its sports care products with open arms. Gsport was already a successful company before it entered the US space. Nevertheless, its growing success in America bodes well for a company that already dominates its global industry through the consistent development and delivery of quality sports care solutions.

About Gsport: Gsport's parent company, Hangzhou GSPMED Medical Appliances Co., was founded in 2003. The brand operates out of the Zhejiang province of China where it employs dozens of workers who labor in the company's state-of-the-art 230,000 square-foot manufacturing facility.

Please direct inquiries to:

Elton Birindelli

(954) 644-7250

[email protected]

SOURCE Gsport