Gsport is Positioned to Thrive, Pandemic or Not

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese-based sports care brand Gsport has been a steady presence in the sports care market for nearly two decades now. It's ridden the economic ups and downs and has managed to maintain a thriving, employee-centric operation ever since its inception. Regardless of the state of the sports care industry, Gsport's mantra of "quality, integrity, innovation" has been clearly present in each decision that the company has made. One of the most impressive of these has been the decision to expand its customer base both overseas and online. Even faced with a pandemic, Gsport has refused to slow down its ambitious plans to make its products available to an increasingly international customer base.

The brand was already busily creating inroads into the e-commerce marketplace nearly two years ago and had found initial success particularly in the U.S. market. In spite of its operations near the genesis of the coronavirus pandemic, the company's growth mindset didn't skip a beat. As the world shut down and gyms and sports events were postponed everywhere, Gsport looked for ways to adapt to the ongoing crisis. The brand steered more heavily into its online presence where it stood, ready to help consumers even as they shifted to home gyms and online shopping. Using retailers like Amazon, the company made sure that its quality athletic and kinesiology tape, cohesive cold bandages, and cold bags were readily available to help with any sports injuries and post-workout recovery needs that might arise on the homefront.

Gsport certainly had momentum heading into the pandemic, and it has clearly done its level best to avoid slowing down in spite of the ongoing crisis. This is particularly helpful since its products aren't just useful for tending to sports injuries but are also used in the medical field as well. With no end to its mounting success in sight, Gsport remains poised to dominate its industries far into the future — pandemic or not.

About Gsport: Gsport was established in 2003 and is a subsidiary of Hangzhou GSPMED Medical Appliances Co., Ltd. The China-based company is located in the eastern portion of the nation in the Zhejiang province. It operates out of a state-of-the-art facility that is over 230,000 square feet in size and run by dozens of employees.

Gsport has created a robust line of therapeutic health care products that are used in the medical, veterinarian, and sports care markets. In addition, it has received international recognition for both its quality products and human-oriented corporate culture.



Please direct inquiries to:

Codie Ammons

(954) 638-5847

[email protected]

SOURCE Gsport