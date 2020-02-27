GSport Makes Products That Help Athletes Do What They Do Best

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in the world of innovative sports medicine, Gsport has a proven track record of success in their field as they work to elevate the standard for popular sports medicine products. With over fifteen years in the business, Gsport manufactures products such as athletic tape and kinesiology tape, as well as treatment products such as cold bandages and hot & cold therapy bags. For the first time in the company's history, Gsport will make their athletic products available across the United States.

Previously only available to the Asian market, Gsport has seen a surge in business over the growing trend of sports medicine, and will be expanding to the American market to fit their rapid growth trend. The company has seen continuous growth in their home market as they consistently impress customers with the highest standards for product performance and research-based innovation.

Gsport's strength is in their ability to streamline production. Their consistent product quality is attributed to their all-in-one, state of the art facility, which employs a team of over one hundred research and development professionals who rigorously test every product that Gsport creates.

With so many years in the sports medicine industry, Gsport understands that recovery can be the most critical portion of any workout. Giving the body time to rest after exercise is what helps keep athletes in top physical condition, since the downtime between workouts is when muscle tissue can heal and rejuvenate. For all athletes, both recreational and professional, taking enough time to recover fully in between training sessions can be tough, so continued injury as a product of over-stressing muscles is common.

This is why so many athletes turn to products like Kinesiology tape. Kinesio tape can be easily integrated into any workout practice, and can help heal injured muscles while protecting from future injury. Gsport designs and manufactures a specialty line of Kineso tape with increased durability and strength, made for all types of athletes.

Kinesiology tape is a type of athletic tape which is able to stick to skin, applied along the musculature of the human body. Kinesiology tape helps to lift up the top layer of skin, away from the muscle tissue, for improved circulation ease of movement. Increasing circulation is shown to facilitate healing after a workout by allowing more blood to flow to the affected areas.

The human body is quick to adapt to new types of physical stress, so giving it the opportunity to recover with Kinesio tape can help it adapt more quickly while avoiding injury. As the body continues to shorten its own recovery time through adaptation, the continued use of Kinesiology tape during workouts to increase blood flow to muscles can help keep physical stressors low.

Gsport sells a wide variety of products from their signature K-Tape to sports bandages, as well as Cohesive Cold Bandages. All of their products are meticulously designed to keep athletes healthy and performing their best.

