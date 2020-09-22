Gsport Plans to Continue Their Online Sales Expansion in the United States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This October's Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition program is one of the largest nutrition industry events of the year. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference attracts buyers from some of the most prominent retailers of health and wellness products in the United States. Gsport is an ECRM veteran, attending multiple conferences per year, returning from each event with greater industry exposure and a new list of connections.

October's conference will be held virtually, and it seems that both brands and retailers are finally beginning to adjust to the new event platform. Gsport has a history of performing well when it comes to showcasing its line of athletic tapes and bandages, relying on the clarity of its packaging and product quality. Throughout the year, Gsport has been refining its product lineup as they focus on making their products available to a wider audience. Gsport has also focused its efforts on increasing online sales, while still showing the same dedication to new product development. Gsport now has products across some of the biggest online retailers in the United States, but growth is always on the horizon.

Known for providing athletes with the best possible care, Gsport features a diverse range of products from cold bags and athletic tape to kinesiology tape. All of the brand's products are designed, manufactured, and packed in their state-of-the-art production facility, so Gsport has the utmost control over the product development process.

Gsport is well-known in its home market of China, boasting over fifteen years of creating the highest quality healthcare products. As a leader in its field, Gsport has now expanded its brand exposure within the United States market.

Gsport is expected to return from the October's ECRM conference with a new set of connections and partnerships as the brand shows off its one-of-a-kind product line. Gsport has plans to continue its online retail expansion throughout 2020 and currently has products for sale through Amazon.com and various e-commerce stores.

