Gsport's Athletic Wraps Are Now Available Through Rakuten.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports medicine brand, Gsport now has products available for purchase through online retail giant, Rakuten.com. Online sales expansion has been a major component of Gsport's model for brand success throughout 2020, and the recent acquisition of Rakuten could have a major impact on Gsport's overall sales.

In the United States, Rakuten has been called "The Biggest E-Commerce Site You've Never Heard Of," mainly because the site is well known in Japan. Rakuten has only started to gain name recognition as an online retailer for the US market in the last eight years, as e-commerce sales continue to rise on a global scale. But Rakuten's sales figures cannot be ignored: Last year, Rakuten pulled in over $10 billion in US sales, making their partnership with Gsport all the more potent.

Online sales have been a driving force behind all health and fitness product sales throughout the United States, but particularly now, as more people are ordering products from home. With a larger online buying base, the potential for new customers who are browsing for products virtually has increased substantially in the last four months.

Gsport is famous for their high quality, well-researched athletic tapes, bandages, and wraps, selling to an ever-expanding customer base of athletes, and anyone looking to better support their muscles.

With more than fifteen years of industry experience, Gsport offers customers reliable products that are both well-made and easy to use. Sports medicine wraps, tapes, and bandages have long been used by medical professionals treating sports injuries, but in recent years the use of kinesiology tape, in particular, has been on the rise among people who are treating at home.

Kinesiology tape is applied along the muscle to gently lift the skin beneath. Gsport makes not only kinesiology tape in full spools but also pre-cut strips to make it easier to apply to get the best results. Even as more people are working out from home, the popularity of sports medicine products has continued to rise, and having a strong e-commerce presence is a necessity for any brand competing in the field.

Sports medicine is currently a multibillion-dollar industry, with sales expected to reach $15.2 billion by 2027. Gsport has been steadily growing their online reach, connecting with some of the largest e-commerce sites in the world. Now, a wide variety of Gsport's products are available from leading retailer, Rakuten.

Find them online, through their website, gspmed.com, as well as Rakuten.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Becka Meluleni

(954) 769-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Gsport

Related Links

http://gspmed.com

