Gsport's Attention To Product Quality Has Fueled Their 2020 Retail Expansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gsport has spent the last fifteen years making strides in the competitive world of sports medicine with their line of therapeutic products such as cold bags, athletic tape, and kinesiology tape. Gsport's products have been a hit both with customers and medical professionals, even veterinary professionals use their sports tape for its strength and durability. Over the past year, Gsport's popularity in their field has led to their expansion in online retail in the United States.

Gsport has used this consistent and rapid rise in their annual growth to continue to seize opportunities to develop and fine-tune their products. Their cohesive bandages and kinesiology tapes are currently used both domestically and abroad in hospitals and physical therapy facilities. And sports enthusiasts of all levels rely on Gsport's products to help provide that extra edge in performance.

Online sales of sports medicine products are booming worldwide as the sports medicine market's net worth is predicted to hit $15.2 billion in sales in the next seven years with the demand for athletic tape climbing steadily.

Ever since the company first started in 2003, Gsport has seen a consistent rise in their annual growth as they seek to continually update their product listings and product development. Gsport's cohesive bandages and kinesiology tapes have been some of their best sellers, both in and out of the United States market.

Gsport's headquarters is a state-of-the-art production facility more than 300 square feet in size which employs over one hundred employees, including the team of researchers who keep Gsport's product lines up-to-date with current medical technology.

For instance, with such a wealth of sports medicine industry experience, Gsport knows that recovery can be the most critical portion of any workout. Giving the body time to rest after exercise is what helps keep athletes in top physical condition since the downtime between workouts is when muscle tissue can heal and rejuvenate. For all athletes, both recreational and professional, taking enough time to recover fully in between training sessions can be tough, so chronic injury as a product of over-stressing muscles is common.

For this reason, athletes who constantly push their bodies to peak performance levels say kinesiology tape is a must - and how easy a product is to use can make a signficant difference in their buying habits. Gsport knows that the easier a product is to use and understand, the more effective it is, so they have a strong focus on making their products simple to use and their packaging easy to understand.

Gsport's user-friendly products have made them a hit and fueled their expansion throughout 2020. They now have products available through Amazon.com, as well as a host of other online retailers across the U.S.

Please direct inquiries to:

Jena Blodget

(954) 739-2285

[email protected]

SOURCE Gsport