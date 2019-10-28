Gsport's Cohesive Cold Bandage Technology Keeps Athletes Moving

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesive cold-therapy bandages have seen a recent rise in popularity in the world of sports medicine. Cohesive Cold Bandages combine the soothing, power of ice to sports injuries, in a clean, supportive bandage wrap, making it easy to apply cold and pressure to minimize muscle damage.

Chinese company, Gsport, based in China's Zhejiang Province, has been an industry innovator since their founding over fifteen years ago, but for the first time Gsport will make their specially formulated Cohesive Cold Bandages available to U.S. consumers.

Gsport Kinesiology Tape

Gsport has an extensive history of success in the world of sports medicine, raising the standard for popular products such as athletic tape and kinesiology tape, as well as treatment products such as cohesive cold bandages and hot & cold therapy bags.

The secret to Gsport's consistent product quality comes from their ability to streamline production, from inception to manufacturing, all in one state of the art facility, employing a team of researchers over 100 strong, and rigorous product testing at every stage of development.

Previously unavailable in the United States, Gsport is ready to expand as the market for sports medicine continues its upward trend. The Chinese company has seen continuous growth in their home market as they consistently wow customers with the highest standards for product performance and science-based innovation.

Their line of Cohesive Cold Bandages is perfect for carrying to the gym or our in the field, since unlike conventional cold compresses, they do not require refrigeration. Gsport's Cohesive Cold Bandage technology activates as soon as it comes in contact with the skin, wrapped securely around the affected area and holding itself in place with a strong self-adhesive surface, that does not stick to hair or skin. Once activated, the Cohesive Cold Bandage acts like a mobile ice-pack, providing pain relief, compression, and reducing swelling.

Gsport's Cohesive Cold Bandage stands out for its breathability and its flexibility, allowing for greater range of movement while providing all the same soothing properties of a regular cold bandage. The company's Cohesive Cold Bandage is so adaptable that it is used not only in the realm of human sports medicine, but is also safe to use in veterinary medicine.

Veterinary health products have their own set of challenges, as every medical tape, adhesive, and latch, must work perfectly the first time, since vet-techs often do not get more than one chance to reapply bandages to their animal patients. Gsport's products stand the test, from human runners recovering from a marathon, to injured horses in need of a cold compress, proving their products are strong enough for any athlete.

