Gsport's Kinesiology Tape is Designed for the Everyman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gsport has been a staple of the athletic industry for nearly two decades. Its products include a wide variety of offerings from athletic tape to cold bags and cohesive cold bandages. One area where the sports care brand particularly shines is with its kinesiology tape.

Kinesiology tape is a commonly used tool for athletes. It helps to support muscles, reduce swelling, scale down pressure on bodily tissue, and generally improve performance throughout high-energy activities. In addition, after activities have ended, kinesiology tape can help speed up recovery times. When used correctly, it's believed that supporting parts of the body with kinesiology tape can have a positive physiological impact on everything from the muscles and tendons to ligaments, joints, fascia, skin, and even the lymphatic and circulatory systems.

Gsport's stretch kinesiology tape is manufactured with a breathable cotton fabric that is sweatproof and can even be worn in the shower. Its carefully designed self-adhesive allows the tape to hold up during use and come off without leaving sticky patches behind, as well.

It should come as no surprise that Gsport's tape has been a popular option for athletes and fitness enthusiasts for nearly two decades. However, something that is lost on many consumers is the fact that it isn't just for professionals. It's a sports tool for the everyman, too. In fact, it's never been more needed than in the here and now as millions have spent the last year cooped up and isolated as they work out on the homefront. As each individual independently attempts to figure out alternatives to their pre-existing routines, the need for quality kinesiology tape offers a way to protect the body and maximize fitness results.

With this in mind, Gsport has been doing everything in its power to ensure that its products remain available to everyone who needs them. Its continued international growth is a boon for everyone, from professionals right on down to the average Joe, as everyone attempts to stay in shape as the pandemic continues to play out.

About Gsport: Gsport has operated as a subsidiary of Hangzhou GSPMED Medical Appliances Co., Ltd. ever since it was launched in 2003. It's run out of a 230,000 square-foot facility located in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang. It employs dozens of individuals and is known for its human-centric corporate culture.

