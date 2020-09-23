Gsport's Non-Woven Cohesive Bandage Is Available for Purchase Online Through Amazon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports and medical care brand, Gsport, has been an industry leader in supplying high-quality sports tapes, bandages, and wraps for over fifteen years. But Gsport's products are also used by doctors and veterinarians the world over to wrap injuries and help patients find relief faster. While many Americans are purchasing from home, there has been a shift towards stocking up on medical supplies, bandages, and general emergency aid products.

Gsport has been selling its Non-Woven Cohesive Bandage in its home market and throughout the world for years, racking up a wealth of positive customer reviews, and now its products are finally available to U.S. buyers through Amazon. Gsport's partnership with Amazon has provided exposure to a wider audience, increasing the likelihood that new customers will find and try their products, from athletes to healthcare professionals.

Gsport's Non-Woven Cohesive Bandage Wrap is designed to be elastic and breathable, allowing for stretch and mobility. Gsport has made its Non-Woven Cohesive Bandage as user friendly as possible. Gsport has a history of listening to customer feedback, creating products that are tailored to its customer's needs, which is why items like its bandage wraps have been so popular. Gsport's Non-Woven Cohesive Bandages have been particularly popular in veterinary medicine as cohesive bandages provide gentle support to limbs and joints, allowing animals to get on their feet faster and heal more thoroughly.

Veterinarians love these bandages because their easy-tear design allows them to apply bandages quickly and safely without the use of other tools. Another important feature of Gsport's cohesive bandages are the fact that they are self-adhering, allowing for easy application without irritating sensitive skin or pulling hair. All of Gsport's cohesive bandages are also sweatproof and waterproof, so they are ready for use by any kind of active patient.

In addition to its Non-Woven Cohesive Bandage, Gsport offers a line of kinesiology tape, both spooled and pre-cut for easier use, which are also now available through Amazon. Gsport's recent expansion in the e-commerce market has provided the brand with an avenue to increase sales.

All of Gsport's wraps, bandages, and tape are now available through Amazon.com and number of e-commerce stores.

