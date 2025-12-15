GSREIT Now Available on iCapital Marketplace

Partnership expands access to private multifamily real estate strategy for wealth advisors and their clients

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Star Holdings ("Greenwood Star"), a vertically integrated real estate company specializing in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily properties, today announced that Greenwood Star Income & Growth Trust ("GSREIT"), its private REIT focused on higher-quality, income-producing multifamily assets in the Southern United States, is now available on iCapital® Marketplace, the alternative investing platform that connects wealth managers with a broad menu of private markets investment opportunities on a single digital platform.

By joining iCapital Marketplace, Greenwood Star aims to make its multifamily income and growth strategy more easily accessible to registered investment advisers (RIAs) and wealth managers seeking to allocate to private real estate on behalf of accredited investors. iCapital Marketplace is designed to streamline and digitize access to a wide range of alternative investment funds, from subscription and document management to ongoing reporting and analytics.

"We are pleased to make GSREIT available on iCapital Marketplace," said Lisa Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Greenwood Star. "Our launch on iCapital reflects our commitment to broadening access to our boutique multifamily platform while offering a more efficient, technology-enabled experience for advisors and the investors they serve."

Registered investment advisers and other financial professionals with access to iCapital can click here to review now and allocate to GSREIT on iCapital Marketplace.

ABOUT GREENWOOD STAR INCOME & GROWTH TRUST

Greenwood Star Income & Growth Trust ("GSREIT") is a private, perpetual-life real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring and managing higher-quality, income-producing multifamily properties in metropolitan and surrounding markets across the Southern United States. GSREIT seeks to provide investors with current income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation through disciplined acquisition, active asset management, and enhanced property operations.

ABOUT GREENWOOD STAR HOLDINGS

Founded in 2013, Greenwood Star is a fully integrated real estate investment manager specializing in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily properties. Greenwood Star and its affiliates have owned and managed 40 multifamily communities comprising over 8,200 units valued at more than $820 million across the Southern United States, and have completed over 30 full-cycle multifamily transactions. To learn more, visit www.greenwoodstarinvestments.com/.

