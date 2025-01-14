GSSM Expands Summer Camps to 14 Locations Statewide

GoSciTech Day Camps Now Accessible to More Families Across the Palmetto State

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is excited to announce the expansion of its popular summer day camps to four additional technical colleges across the state. This expansion is part of GSSM's ongoing commitment to making STEM education more accessible to students in South Carolina.

A student participating in a robotics lab at GSSM summer camp shows off his creation. A GSSM summer camper has fun with his creative design. GSSM summer campers get hands-on experience experimenting in a lab.

The GSSM GoSciTech Day camps are designed for rising 6th through 8th graders and provide hands-on experiences in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). These four-day programs run from Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and focus on developing problem-solving and teamwork skills through exciting explorations in engineering, human biology, coding, and more. The camps are hosted at technical colleges across the state, creating opportunities for students to engage in high-quality STEM learning close to home.

The new host locations include:

Aiken Technical College , Graniteville

, Piedmont Technical College , Greenwood

, Greenwood Trident Technical College, North Charleston

Charleston Williamsburg Technical College , Kingstree

With these additions, GSSM now partners with a total of 14 technical colleges statewide to provide these innovative learning opportunities.

"The GoSciTech Day camps offer students a hands-on introduction to STEM that can spark a lifelong passion for learning," said Susan Engelhardt, outreach director of summer programs. "Through our partnerships with technical colleges, we're able to bring these enriching experiences closer to home for students across South Carolina, especially in rural and underserved areas. It's exciting to see students not only dive into STEM but also connect with like-minded peers who share their interests. For families seeking a summer program that challenges students to think creatively and solve real-world problems, GoSciTech is the perfect fit."

Summer day camps in 2025 will be offered at the following technical colleges:

Aiken Technical College ( Graniteville ) - June 16-19

( ) - Central Carolina Technical College ( Sumter ) - June 23-26

( ) - Denmark Technical College ( Denmark ) - June 23-26

( ) - Florence-Darlington Technical College (Florence) - June 16-19

(Florence) - Greenville Technical College ( Greenville ) - June 16-19

( ) - Horry-Georgetown Technical College ( Conway ) - June 23-26

( ) - Midlands Technical College ( Columbia ) - July 7-10

( ) - Northeastern Technical College ( Cheraw ) - June 9-12

( ) - Piedmont Technical College (Greenwood) - July 7-10

(Greenwood) - Spartanburg Community College ( Spartanburg ) - June 23-26

College ( ) - Technical College of the Lowcountry ( Beaufort ) - July 7-10

( ) - Trident Technical College (North Charleston) - June 9-12

Charleston) - Williamsburg Technical College ( Kingstree ) - July 7-10

( ) - York Technical College ( Rock Hill ) - June 9-12

Application details, camp descriptions, and financial aid opportunities will be available on GSSM's website in the coming weeks. Families are encouraged to visit https://www.scgssm.org/summercamps for the most up-to-date information or contact [email protected].

About the South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is a nationally ranked top 10 public high school that exists to bring world-class STEM education to students across the state. Founded in 1988 by Governor Carroll Campbell, GSSM is a state resource that offers a variety of programs including an intensive 2-year residential high school, a challenging virtual engineering program, summer camps, and in-school experiences for students in 3rd through 12th grades. At GSSM challenge is viewed as a gateway to opportunity. Learn more about how we help students realize their full potential by visiting www.scgssm.org.

SOURCE South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics