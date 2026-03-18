GSTS Advances Growth and OCIANA Commercialization Through ACOA-Supported Projects

DARTMOUTH, NS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Global Spatial Technology Solutions (GSTS), a global maritime intelligence company today announced continued progress in its growth strategy and product commercialization through two repayable contributions from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) under the Regional Development and Innovation Infrastructure (RDII) program.

The first contribution is supporting facility expansion and workforce growth to help GSTS address key skills gaps, expand product development capacity, and pursue emerging defence opportunities. The second is supporting the continued development and commercialization of OCIANA®, GSTS' AI-driven maritime vessel-management platform for defence, security, and supply chain applications.

These projects mark an important step in scaling GSTS' operations and accelerating its ability to bring advanced maritime intelligence solutions to market.

OCIANA® combines satellite and sensor data with advanced AI to deliver enhanced maritime domain awareness and support faster, better-informed decision-making. Continued investment in the platform is strengthening its commercial readiness and expanding its value across mission-critical use cases.

"These projects help move GSTS forward at an important stage in our growth," said Richard Kolacz, CEO of GSTS. "The support from ACOA is enabling us to expand our capabilities, strengthen our team, and accelerate the commercialization of OCIANA® to meet growing market demand in defence, maritime security, and supply chain visibility."

OCIANA® is fully operational today, providing valuable intelligence capability to Canada, NATO members and other Five Eyes nations.

GSTS noted that one of the supported projects is connected to an Ocean Supercluster initiative, reflecting broader innovation ecosystem support around the company's technology and its maritime supply chain applications. In this capacity, the platform is also used by ports, shipping companies and pilotage authorities to enhance operational efficiency and mitigate risks.

About GSTS

Global Spatial Technology Solutions (GSTS) is a global maritime intelligence company delivering solutions to enhance decision-making across the maritime defence, security and supply chain sectors.

OCIANA® is GSTS' leading dual-use Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that provides advanced analytics, prediction, and optimisation solutions for comprehensive maritime risk management and for optimizing shipping and port operations. The platform ingests, integrates, and cleans a wide range of real-time satellite, operational, oceanographic and sensor data sets. Through patented and proprietary algorithms, OCIANA® enhances real-time decision-making and collaboration to ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods worldwide.

To learn more, visit gsts.ca.

SOURCE GLOBAL SPATIAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. (GSTS)