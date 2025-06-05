GSTS Expands in Europe with the World's First AI-Powered Collaborative Optimisation Solution

MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS"), a Maritime AI company, is excited to announce the expansion of its solution offerings to European markets. GSTS has recently established an office in the UK and has a growing presence in the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions.

This is the next step in the expansion of GSTS' proprietary OCIANA® platform which enables direct engagement with a rapidly growing, global user base.

OCIANA® is a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that provides advanced analytics, prediction, and optimization solutions for comprehensive maritime risk management and for optimizing shipping and port operations. The platform ingests, integrates, and cleans a wide range of real-time satellite, operational, oceanographic and sensor data sets. Through patented and proprietary algorithms, OCIANA® enhances real-time decision-making and collaboration to ensure safe and efficient movement of people and goods worldwide.

OCIANA's latest Collaborative Optimisation Solution will connect ships, ports, terminals, pilotage authorities and waterways, facilitating advanced digital planning and real-time, streamlined collaboration and optimization on a common, trusted platform.

This solution represents a significant step in the next phase of GSTS' growth strategy, as it addresses the burgeoning industry demand for real-time berth schedule optimisation, lock schedule optimisation, anchor and resource management, ice jam predictions, environmental performance management, as well as risk and compliance management, in dynamic global environments.

"We are pleased to expand our offering on a global scale," said Richard Kolacz, GSTS CEO. "We continue to develop and validate capabilities with leading industry organisations and customers. OCIANA's Collaborative Optimisation Solution enables the implementation of global Green Digital Trade Corridors and enables users to respond in real-time to dynamic environmental, geo-political or physical events. We are proud to be the first company in the world demonstrating this solution connecting multiple global stakeholders on a common, trusted platform and providing benefits to ships, ports, terminals, pilotage authorities, and waterways."

With the development of this capability, GSTS will further enhance its leading position in the global maritime transportation industry, providing its national and international customers with next-generation technology that creates significant competitive advantages.

GSTS is hosting the inaugural Maritime Collaboration and Optimisation Mediterranean Forum (MARCO MED) in June and will be demonstrating OCIANA's latest capabilities in Greece. For more information and to register: Marco Med Forum

About GSTS

Global Spatial Technology Solutions (GSTS) is a global maritime intelligence company delivering solutions to enhance decision-making across the maritime and logistics industries. Our predictive and optimisation solutions are enabled by a range of operational, environmental, vessel and cargo data to provide real-time decision-making intelligence for the maritime supply chain (ports, terminal operators, shipping companies, commodity owners, charterers and logistics companies) and to provide comprehensive and proactive risk management for national and international security organisations.

For more information and to explore opportunities to join our consortium: Contact Us - GSTS

