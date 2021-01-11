GSTV and WAVE.tv Launch Partnership To Bring Unique Sports Content to National Video Network

DETROIT, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSTV, the national video network entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers, today announced a new content partnership with WAVE.tv , the sports media company for today's fan that reaches over 200 million viewers and receives 3.9 billion views monthly across its portfolio of media brands.

The partnership will include the distribution of unique and non-traditional sports highlights and user-generated content from six of WAVE.tv's most popular media brands; "Benchmob", "Buckets", "Rage Quit", "FTBL", "Haymakers", and "Jukes". WAVE.tv will provide GSTV with dedicated content segments to air across the national video network's 24,000 stations. With WAVE.tv's Rage Quit, e-sports content will appear regularly on GSTV for the first time. The partnership also opens up new opportunities for GSTV and WAVE.tv to work with brands looking to connect with a Gen Z and Millennial audience through sponsored content partnerships.

"While our programming can be discovered across the core and emerging digital platforms where today's modern sports fans spend the most time, we are constantly looking for ways to grow the awareness of the WAVE.tv brand outside of social and digital," said Brain Verne, Co-Founder and CEO, WAVE.tv. "This is the first time WAVE.tv content will be visible to a wide audience outside of our platforms. We are thrilled to be partnering with GSTV, who is the perfect fit for our short-form sports content, and cannot wait to highlight a variety of sports fandoms with their national network."

"WAVE.tv has mastered entertaining its viewers with captivating short form content, which is perfect for GSTV viewers who give us a few of their undivided moments of their attention while on the go," said Sean McCaffrey, President & CEO, GSTV. "We know our audience responds enthusiastically to sports, e-sports and UGC, and we're delighted to share WAVE.tv's content with them as well as provide new sponsorship opportunities to advertisers looking to reach a Gen Z audience that natively loves and regularly consumes non-traditional sports content."

WAVE.tv joins GSTV's growing line-up of premiere content partners, including Cheddar, Live Nation, Better Together With Maria Menounos, La Liga, Loop Media, First Media (So Yummy, Blossom), What's Trending, CNET, Stadium, NFL and MLB, among others. The GSTV network reaches 92MM unique viewers a month.

WAVE.tv's content segments can be seen at GSTV's stations starting Monday, January 11. For more information about GSTV, visit gstv.com. For more information about WAVE.tv, visit wave.tv.

About GSTV

GSTV is a data-driven, national video network delivering targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. Reaching 1 in 3 American adults monthly, GSTV engages viewers with full sight, sound, and motion video at an essential waypoint on their consumer journey. Analysis of billions of consumer purchases demonstrates that GSTV viewers spend significantly more across retailers, services, consumer goods and other sectors, following a fuel transaction. While offering consumers entertaining and informative content, GSTV drives immediate action and creates lasting brand impressions, delivering measurable results for the world's largest advertisers. Visit gstv.com for more information and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About WAVE.tv

WAVE.tv is a sports media company for today's fan. Through a portfolio of media brands, covering a wide array of fandoms and genres, WAVE.tv entertains modern day sports fans with the programming they love, produced for the digital platforms where they spend the most time.

Their programming can be discovered across Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other core and emerging platforms. Each month, WAVE.tv's entire portfolio reaches 65 million followers and subscribers (largely Gen-Z and Millennials) with a unique reach of 200 million and generating over 3.9 billion video views.

