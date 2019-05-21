GSTV Launches In-House Branded Creative Studio IGNITE

DETROIT, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GSTV ( gstv.com ), the national video network powering 93 million active consumers monthly in over 200 DMAs, has launched a new creative offering for partners called GSTV IGNITE Creative + Content Studio. IGNITE is focused exclusively on providing in-house creative offerings for brand partners, as well as creating unique programming content designed specifically to run on GSTV's network.

As brand marketers know, there's a right way optimize video content based on the platform and audience. Particularly as brands shift dollars from broadcast to other addressable video partners, it's more important than ever to have best-in-class creative capabilities specific to a particular platform. As experts on how to engage with consumers across our national network, IGNITE allows GSTV to bring relevant contextual content opportunities to the table.

"Our goal as a national video platform is to be a true partner to brands and agencies," said Sean McCaffrey, President and CEO of GSTV. "Building IGNITE, a dedicated agency for creating content in our unique space, allows us to customize and solve true brands' marketing challenges and increasingly drive business outcomes by helping tell stories in compelling and unexpected ways."

Providing a variety of creative and content solutions, IGNITE's all-inclusive turnkey service specializes in developing environment specific creative for GSTV's unique 1:1 viewing experience. The in-house agency also serves as creative consultants for brand partners and agencies, helping them understand how best to engage with GSTV's unique audience, in turn helping drive the most impactful advertising across a network of over 21,000+ locations nationwide. Capabilities include:

Custom brand advertisements and extensions, and all-inclusive turnkey creative services from concept story-boarding to execution

Providing ownable storytelling moments, from content sponsorships and integrations to custom or branded content

Consultation services which include expert advice on network best practices, ideation, and activation

IGNITE is part of GSTV's broader strategy to compliment the continued scale of its national network by offering brand partners discrete expertise to help reach national audiences with compelling campaigns, solve specific creative challenges, and deliver on overall business outcomes. As the company's data and analytics offering, OCTANE, delivers consumer insights, addressable campaign targeting and rich attribution capabilities, IGNITE works with client partners to create or optimize content best suited for the network and therefore connecting the most compelling content to the right audience at the right moment and location.

"At PepsiCo we have worked with the GSTV team and our agency partners over the course of multiple campaigns to understand how best to scale our brand campaigns and assets on GSTV," said Kate Brady, Director, Media, Pepsi Beverages North America. "We're excited to see them launch IGNITE and know the impact their expertise has provided to make our campaigns more successful each time."

In addition to dedicated creative content like Word of the Day and Hot This Week, the company has created an exclusive summer-long series called GSTV Summer Road Trip, fully produced by IGNITE. In this program launching on the 4th of July GSTV will take advantage of consumer uptick in traveling during the warmer months by virtually "traveling" the US and highlighting unique towns and roadside attractions.

"As a network, we're constantly developing new and unique content touchpoints with our audience," said Jessica Armstrong, Vice President of Marketing. "The goal is grabbing -- and keeping -- their attention, and the creative and production talent of the IGNITE team, combined with intel from our brand partners, helps make that happen."

For more information about IGNITE, visit GSTV.com .

ABOUT GSTV

GSTV is a data-driven, national video network delivering targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. Reaching 1 in 3 American adults monthly, GSTV engages viewers with full sight, sound, and motion video at an essential waypoint on their consumer journey. Analysis of billions of consumer purchases demonstrates that GSTV viewers spend significantly more across retailers, services, consumer goods and other sectors, following a fuel transaction. While offering consumers entertaining and informative content, GSTV drives immediate action and creates lasting brand impressions, delivering measurable results for the world's largest advertisers. GSTV's convenience and fuel partners include leading retailers like 7-Eleven, Arco, BP, Circle K, Chevron, Exxon-Mobil, Gulf, KwikTrip, Marathon, Phillips 66, Speedway and Sunoco.

SOURCE GSTV

Related Links

http://gstv.com

