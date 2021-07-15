GSTV Turns to Comscore for DOOH Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced an agreement with GSTV, a data-driven, national video network delivering targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. Under the agreement, Comscore will report on digital ad impressions, reach, and frequency by market and demo for GSTV's national video network.

This new offering is part of Comscore's continuing innovation in digital out-of-home (DOOH) measurement. It is being integrated into Comscore's signature Media Ratings solutions as part of its Plan Metrix Multi-Platform® planning tool in the US.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Comscore to offer advertisers trusted, third-party reporting on the scope and scale of GSTV's national viewership," said Eric Z. Sherman, EVP Insights & Analytics, GSTV. "We share Comscore's commitment to transparent, accountable measurement for video across all platforms, wherever it is viewed."

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with GSTV by providing granular insights into consumer behavior at fuel retailers nationwide," said Gary Warech, Executive Vice President, Comscore. "As a recognized leader in DOOH, GSTV's addition to the Comscore family further illustrates our commitment to the industry."

Previously, GSTV and Comscore have partnered to help marketers measure campaign effectiveness by quantifying the effect of GSTV ad exposure on client business outcomes like TV tune-in and website visitation lift.

Building the Future of OOH Measurement

GSTV is the latest company to collaborate with Comscore for OOH measurement as Comscore continues to incorporate this important media channel into its industry-leading cross-platform product suite. Earlier this year, Comscore joined with leading DOOH and OOH groups DPAA and the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) to help advance OOH measurement and ensure that its product innovation was informed by the leading voices in the space.

As part of its focus on delivering the next generation of OOH measurement, Comscore is developing solutions to precisely measure traditional outdoor platforms such as roadside billboards, street furniture, and place-based advertising platforms that are designed to reach consumers in retail spaces, business and medical offices, entertainment venues, transportation hubs and cinema.

Measured DOOH audiences will be made available to advertisers and agencies through Comscore Plan Metrix® Multi-Platform and existing APIs. Plan Metrix® combines consumers' desktop and mobile behavior with detailed information about their lifestyles, interests, attitudes, demographics, and behaviors for a unified and unduplicated view.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About GSTV

GSTV is a data-driven, national video network delivering and engaging targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. Reaching 1 in 3 American adults monthly, GSTV engages viewers with full sight, sound, and motion video at an essential waypoint on their consumer journey. Analysis of billions of consumer purchases demonstrates that GSTV viewers spend significantly more across retailers, services, consumer goods and other sectors, following a fuel transaction. While offering consumers entertaining and informative content, GSTV drives immediate action and creates lasting brand impressions, delivering measurable results for the world's largest advertisers. Visit gstv.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

