GSV Announces $1M Partner Preferred Investment in MXTR

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV announced today the raise of a $1 Million Partner Preferred investment led by Golden Section Ventures (GSV) to drive expansion on their already significant growth. MXTR is the leader for marketing automation and lead management solutions for franchise and multi-location organizations.

MXTR

"The MXTR team are experts in their field. They know this problem well and are solving it fast. The rapid customer adoption is evidence of their knowledge and appreciation for the unique problems facing multi-location organizations in the franchise and manufacturing space," says Dougal Cameron, General Partner at GSV.

"We are proud of our entire team, the product that has been built and the positive impact the MXTR platform delivers for our customers," stated Mickey Locey, MXTR President and Co-founder. "Now with the GSV investment, we are positioned nicely to expedite growth and continue on the vision that Joe and I have for the company."

"The alignment with GSV is extremely exciting," stated Joe Mauro, MXTR Co-founder. "The GSV team brings expertise and experience building B2B SaaS companies. This relationship is going to equate to great things for our employees and our customers."

"We love partnering with creative founders who have lived experience in their customer's shoes. There is no replacement for this kind of context. Joe Mauro and Mickey Locey are exactly the kind of founders we are looking for. We are confident this team will continue driving success for their customers, their team, and their industry," says Adam Day, General Partner at GSV.

MXTR is the leader for marketing automation solutions for enterprises with franchise and dealer networks. The company's solutions help drive results from managing syndicated leads and coordinating marketing efforts across widespread brands and locations. For more information, please visit www.mxtrautomation.com.

GSV is a Houston based investment fund specializing in early-stage B2B software companies at the inflection point of expansion. GSV partners with driven entrepreneurs to build great companies. The fund is excited to meet entrepreneurs who have a deep understanding of the end customer's problems and an existing product with demonstrated traction. For more information, please visit www.gstvc.com.

MXTR Automation

1000 Commerce Park Dr, #300r

Williamsport, PA 17701

https://mxtrautomation.com



Golden Section Ventures

808 Travis Street, Suite 1406

Houston, Texas 77002

8889359359

https://gstvc.com

[email protected]

SOURCE GSV