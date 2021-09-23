GSV Announces $750K Partner Preferred Investment in Statera

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV announced today the investment of a $750,000 Partner Preferred investment led by Golden Section Ventures (GSV) to drive expansion and growth. Statera is the leader in physician compensation and analytics software for health systems and multi-provider practices.

"Amy Jackson and her team are experts in physician compensation and medical informatics. They know the problem health systems and providers face in this area and they have solutions that provide tangible value. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with such a great team," says Dougal Cameron, General Partner at GSV.

"Statera is already trusted by some of the world's top institutions and leading medical groups to ensure seamless physician performance and compensation management. Our platform automates the complex physician compensation process, while providing physicians with a modern, intuitive interface and personalized performance improvement insights," stated Amy Jackson, Statera Founder and CEO. "But medicine is a team sport. Our new suite of social tools will redefine the relationship between physician performance, organizational goals, and care outcomes. We're confident that with their deep healthcare expertise and track record of success, GSV is the right partner for this next step in our journey."

"There is no replacement for creative founders who have lived experience in their customer's shoes. We love partnering with these kinds of founders. Amy Jackson is a perfect example of such a founder. We are confident that this team will continue driving success and adding value for their customers, their team, and their industry," says Adam Day, General Partner at GSV.

Statera is the leader in physician compensation and analytics software for health systems and multi-provider practices. The company's solutions help drive significant value by bringing clarity to the opaque world of physician pay for the benefit of providers and executives. For more information, please visit www.hellostatera.com.

GSV is a Houston based investment fund specializing in early-stage B2B software companies at the inflection point of expansion. GSV partners with driven entrepreneurs to build great companies. The fund is excited to meet entrepreneurs who have a deep understanding of the end customer's problems and an existing product with demonstrated traction. For more information, please visit www.gstvc.com.

Statera

Boston, MA

https://hellostatera.com

Golden Section Ventures

808 Travis Street, Suite 1406

Houston, Texas 77002

https://gstvc.com

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Dougal Cameron

[email protected]

888-935-9359

