GSV Releases 2026 GSV 150 Market Map Honoring the Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and Workforce Skills

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV today released the official 2026 GSV 150 Market Map spotlighting the world's most transformational growth companies in digital learning and skills.

Presented by NU Advisory Partners, the GSV 150 recognizes the top public and private companies transforming how the world learns and works. Selected from 3,000+ global companies using GSV's proprietary rubric—including revenue scale, growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile—the 2026 cohort collectively generates $50B+ in annual revenue, reaches 3+ billion learners, and is increasingly profitable with two-thirds cash-flow positive.

By sector, 53% serve K-12, followed by 43% workforce learning, 37% higher education, 15% adult consumer learning, and 3% early childhood, with many spanning multiple PreK to Gray segments; 60% are based in the United States, with significant representation across Europe, India, and China.

This year's GSV 150 reflects how the fusion of AI and education accelerates new learning models and modalities. This is evident in the rise of hyper-growth companies scaling globally, including PhysicsWallah, Cursor, Synthesia, Speak, ElevenLabs, Replit, HeyGen, MagicSchool, and Glean.

The 2026 GSV 150 Market Map is available for download: https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150-map

GSV 150 CEOs will be among those gathering at ASU+GSV Summit, April 12–15, 2026, in San Diego, alongside 7,000+ global leaders across education, workforce, investment, and philanthropy.

ABOUT GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global convening for EdTech innovators transforming the $8 trillion education and skills sector, bringing together 7,000+ leaders annually. Now in its 17th year, the ASU+GSV Summit—hosted by GSV Summit, LLC—connects ideas, communities, and capital to unlock opportunity at scale. GSV Summit's mission—that ALL people deserve equal access to the future—is grounded in the belief that scaled innovation across PreK to Gray learning is critical to achieving this goal. asugsvsummit.com

ABOUT NU ADVISORY PARTNERS

NU Advisory Partners is an AI-native executive search and advisory firm specializing in senior executive, operating, and board roles, with deep expertise in private capital-backed environments. The firm leverages tech, data, and AI to make search smarter, faster, and built for how businesses move today in a way that no other firm does. NU delivers high-touch service and unmatched networks from a highly experienced team, and gives you leadership talent that drives long-term value. nuadvisorypartners.com

