GSV Ventures Closes GSV Fund II At $180 Million

CHICAGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV Ventures, the woman-owned multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the global education technology sector, announced the final close of its second fund, GSV Ventures Fund II, with equity commitments totaling $180 million. GSV raised its first venture fund in 2016 with limited partner commitments of $97 million, investing in a number of leading EdTech companies including Coursera, Coursehero, ClassDojo, Degreed, Masterclass and Nearpod.

"The story of global education technology has been about acceleration and momentum – and the pandemic has turbo-charged that acceleration. Education is at the dawn of a new age. The speed of innovation has never been this fast before, and will likely never be this slow again," said Deborah Quazzo, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of GSV Ventures. "The performance of our existing portfolio validates our strategic execution and the immediate market opportunity. We are grateful for the confidence investors and entrepreneurs have placed in us and will work vigorously to seize the opportunity to build EdTech businesses on a mission to give all people equal access to the future. GSV backs extraordinary entrepreneurs who are creating engines of mobility for all people."

"The Coronavirus has instantly forced 1.6B students and teachers online. We have a B.C. (Before Coronavirus) world transitioning to A.D. (After Disease)," said Michael Moe, Co-Founder and Senior Advisor to GSV Ventures. "When Covid-19 forced 1.6B students and teachers online almost overnight, we passed the point of no return for educators, education technology and investors. GSV is well positioned to not only provide investors advantaged access to the global EdTech market, but to bend the arc of education towards access and equity."

GSV Fund II is seeking investment opportunities and has already begun funding innovative companies including investments in Class Technologies, Inc., Guild Education, Outlier, Photomath and Valenture Institute. GSV portfolio companies collectively serve more than 400 million learners. Recent investments back founders in India, Indonesia, South Africa and Jordan.

GSV Fund II will be invested by a team of 10 investment professionals based in San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Paris. The investment team includes: Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner; Michael Cohn, Partner; Julia Stiglitz, Operating Partner; Luben Pampoulov, Partner; and Michael Moe, Senior Advisor and Investment Committee member. The fund is focused in high impact EdTech businesses and will invest in Seed, Series A and later stage growth opportunities. The firm expects its next fund, Fund III, to have its first close later this year.

GSV Ventures is a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion education sector. The fund is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund II and is anticipating a first close in 2021 for GSV Ventures Fund III. GSV Ventures backs innovative entrepreneurs across the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning. GSV manages over $400 million in global EdTech investments through its GSV Funds I and II and its GSV Special Purpose Vehicles. Portfolio holdings include Andela, Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Coursehero, Degreed, Guild, MasterClass, Outlier, Remind and Photomath among others. Learn more at gsv.ventures .

