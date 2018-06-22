GSX Launches Certification Program to Address Demand for Mission Critical Operators

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Skills X-change Corporation (GSX), a provider of tools and solutions linking talent optimization with business performance, announced today the launch of the Certified Mission Critical Operator (CMCO) program (www.mccerts.com). Mission Critical Operators keep data center facilities, technology, and processes running for organizations that require continuous data access. Seeing the rapid increase in mission critical data centers, the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration funded a program to address the growing need for qualified operators. An industry-wide process, including input from major data centers users such as AT&T and Duke Energy, was executed to develop a list of the knowledge areas every Mission Critical Operator must master to be effective, including maintenance, reporting, and incidence response. The resulting knowledge "blueprint" is the foundation upon which the CMCO program was built. The certification exam is available at Pearson VUE testing centers (www.pearsonvue.com/cmco).

David Wilcox, President and CEO of Global Skills Exchange, Alexandria VA.

David Wilcox, President and CEO of GSX stated, "The CMCO program is a valuable tool for the data center industry. An outage in a mission critical data center would have devastating consequences on the business operations of organizations housing data there. To minimize these risks, the CMCO program was developed by data center experts to address the existing skills gap and ensure certified operators meet required standards. The CMCO designation also provides hiring managers knowledge that successful candidates are able to perform foundational operational tasks within a mission critical environment."

Complementing the CMCO program are higher education courses and training programs. An online training module is available at mccerts.com.

Global Skills X-change Corporation, a nationally recognized developer of skills standards and workforce measurement tools, helps organizations bridge the gap between learning and performance. Skills standards establish the knowledge, skills, and abilities required to perform successfully in a given role. When used as measures, skills standards provide the means to determine if an individual has met established criteria and provide proof of competence. GSX's 17 years of expertise in this area assures that individuals who successfully meet established standards are qualified for specified job roles and employers are able to easily identify qualified professionals. Further information is found at www.skillsdmo.com and www.mccerts.com.

