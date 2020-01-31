GSX Purchases Commercial Real Estate in Zhengzhou, China

BEIJING, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) ("GSX" or the "Company"), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it has recently closed the purchase of several plots of commercial real estate in the Economics Development Area of Zhengzhou, Henan Province, for a total consideration of RMB333.8 million. GSX has made the first installment payment of RMB69 million, and expect to complete the payment of the remaining installments within the next 3 years. Such commercial real estate includes two completed office buildings and one office building in construction. GSX plans to use these premises for business operating functions. They expect to begin business operations in these office buildings in the second half of 2020.

About GSX

GSX is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. GSX offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

