GSX Techedu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) ("GSX Techedu" or the "Company"), a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 19,800,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), with 3 ADSs representing 2 Class A ordinary shares, at US$10.50 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US$207.9 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange and are expected to begin trading today under the ticker symbol "GSX."

The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an additional 2,970,000 ADSs from the Company.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., and CLSA Limited are acting as joint book runners for the offering.

About GSX Techedu Inc.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) ("GSX Techedu" or the "Company") is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. GSX Techedu offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

