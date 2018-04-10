GT Biopharma, Inc. Announces it has Completed Enrollment in Proof-of-concept Clinical Trial for its Novel Treatment for Motion Sickness

Currently, the scopolamine patch (Transderm Scop® from Novartis) is viewed as a first-line medication for prevention of motion sickness (Gil et al., 2012; Brainard and Gresham, 2014). However, side effects can be of particular concern and include sedation (Spinks et al., 2004), reduced memory for new information, impaired attention, and lowered feelings of alertness (Parrott, 1989). Mental confusion or delirium can occur after application of scopolamine patch (Seo et al., 2009). Elderly people as well as people with undetected incipient dementia or mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, may be particularly prone to develop mental confusion after applying the scopolamine patch (Seo et al., 2009).

GTP-011 is a 72-hour, transdermal formulation that contains a muscarinic receptor antagonist. Unlike scopolamine, however, GTP-011's active ingredient has been reported not to affect memory and cognition, and has a low incidence of sedation (Kay et al., 2012). GTP-011 may thus be a more favorable alternative, if approved for marketing, to the scopolamine patch for the treatment of motion sickness.

GTP-011 may also have utility in certain disorders of the vestibular system which GT Biopharma expects to evaluate assuming positive proof-of-concept data from the ongoing clinical trial. The trial is sponsored by Cognitive Research Corporation.

GT Biopharma's President of the Neurology Division, Dr. Kathleen Clarence-Smith, said, "I am pleased that the first trial with GTP-011 for motion sickness has moved along expeditiously and that we have successfully completed enrollment. As we have communicated previously, we believe this drug could be particularly useful in elderly patients and, in case of positive results, potentially in other vestibular disorders which have significant unmet medical need."

