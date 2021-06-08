GT Biopharma to be Added to the Russell 2000® Index

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Biopharma, Inc. ("GT Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager (TriKE™) protein biologic technology platform, today announced that it is set to be added to the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the opening of the U.S. equity markets on June 28, 2021.

"Our inclusion in the Russell index is an important milestone for us as it reflects the continued progress we are making to develop and commercialize our first-in-class therapeutics. We welcome the enhanced visibility of our long-term growth potential and look forward to sharing our future milestones with a broader investment community," said Anthony J. Cataldo, GT Biopharma's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Membership in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000Ò Index.

Russell's U.S. indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information about the Russell U.S. Indexes and the Russell Indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE™ NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE™ platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's immune system's natural killer cells (NK cells). GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE™ technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

