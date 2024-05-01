GT Medical Technologies, Inc. and Theragenics Corporation Forge Distribution Partnership for Cesium-131

Extending Beyond Brain Tumors, Empowering Patients with Treatment Options in Prostate Cancer and Other Malignancies

TEMPE, Ariz., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. (GT MedTech), a medical device company with the mission of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced it has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Theragenics Corporation® (Theragenics), a global leader in minimally invasive brachytherapy. The partnership aims to expand physician access to Cesium-131 seeds, offering greater flexibility to support their brachytherapy procedural needs.

Through the partnership, Theragenics will become the exclusive distributor of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds and carriers used for a variety of non-brain cancer related treatments including prostate cancer. GT MedTech, the sole manufacturer of Cesium-131, will continue to focus on expanding adoption of the company's FDA-cleared revolutionary GammaTile® therapy for the treatment of operable brain tumors in the U.S.

Cesium-131 is a common isotope used with Low Dose Rate [LDR] brachytherapy, a radiation treatment where tiny radioactive seeds are implanted directly into or adjacent to a tumor. This approach delivers a high dose of radiation to cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

"We are very pleased to align with Theragenics, a global brachytherapy leader, to propel the field of cancer care forward." said Per Langoe, CEO of GT Medical Technologies. "This partnership ensures continued access to Cesium-131 for clinicians and patients, addressing critical healthcare needs."

Michael Krachon, President of Theragenics Interventional, added, "This partnership reinforces Theragenics' unwavering commitment to brachytherapy. With the addition of Cesium-131 to our portfolio, we can more comprehensively support the clinical needs of the brachytherapy community and further expand our efforts to raise awareness of brachytherapy as a viable treatment option for men battling prostate cancer."

As the exclusive manufacturer of Cesium-131, GT MedTech is dedicated to expanding its utilization to advance cancer care. Concurrently, GT MedTech is focused on driving the evidence-based adoption of GammaTile, aiming to establish a new standard of care for operable brain tumors.*

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies. GammaTile is FDA-cleared as a treatment for patients with newly diagnosed malignant intracranial neoplasms and patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in over 100 leading institutions, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Theragenics Corporation

Theragenics delivers innovative life-changing medical solutions that help shape better futures for patients. Pioneers in the field of brachytherapy, we offer minimally invasive, radiation-based treatments for prostate and other cancers, trusted by clinicians worldwide. Through our subsidiaries (www.arrotek.com, www.galtmedical.com), we design and deliver a diverse portfolio of vascular access, specialty needles products, and surgical devices, serving critical needs across interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and vascular surgery. For additional information, please visit www.theragenics.com .

